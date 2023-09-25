League of Legends Finally Got the $1,100 Watch It Deserves

It's crazy that League of Legends, the world-dominating eSports-friendly multiplayer game, hasn't inspired more interesting collaborations. You've already got Tiffany & Co. making LoL's top prize and publications as big as the Associated Press covering games, so why aren't more fashion-forward brands also coming forward?

G-SHOCK is stepping in to make a change, unveiling the first in a series of League of Legends-themed watches on September 25.

The two LoL-themed timepieces are offered at two wholly different price points: you've got a luxe full metal GMB2100 weighing in at $1,100 and a comparatively affordable $200 GA110 watch, an homage to Jinx.

1 / 2 G-SHOCK

It's interesting that G-SHOCK opted to tap into League of Legends lore rather than leaning into the competitive eSports biz but, then again, it's likely aiming for mass appeal.

Informed by the lore surrounding LoL's hextech mythology, the LoL-inspired G-SHOCK GMB2100 is part of the full metal line, which means a heavyweight ion-plated bezel — detailed to look worn and scuffed — contrasted against new-school LCD tech on the face, with League of Legends branding throughout.

The other watch is, again, designed in deference to League of Legends character Jinx. LoL has 164 distinct playable characters, known as champions, and Jinx appears to rank towards the upper tier, according to various rankings found online. Presumably, she's only the first of several champions to receive a signature G-SHOCK.

Jinx's watch is high-contrast black and yellow, rich with thoughtful touches like a rocket-shaped hand that directly calls to Jinx's signature weapon.

It's a nice thing but the most interesting element of this first LoL x G-SHOCK drop, which is set to hit G-SHOCK's website in the near future, is that it taps into the luxury inclinations of the eSports business. This is a pretty young market but one that's estimated to be worth over a billion dollars and packed with devoted fans hungry to support their gaming idols.

It's about time eSports got the luxury treatment: no one's surprised when Louis Vuitton rolls out an NBA collab, why should it be any different for top-tier gamers?