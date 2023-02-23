G-SHOCK & Wu-Tang Clan Forever!

You can't talk about hip-hop without giving Wu-Tang Clan its flowers. Legends of the game and arguably the most globally recognized collective of rappers the world has ever known, paving the way for the likes of G-Unit, TDE, Dreamville, and everything in between, it's no surprise that remains such a culturally relevant brand.

Though music activity coming out of the collective has long reduced to sparsity despite the group's sheer numbers, as a brand, it's kept activity on the global stage to a high through collaborations and merchandizing, knocking heads with the likes of G-SHOCK.

Connected through their shared history in hip-hop, G-SHOCK, and Wu-Tang Clan may, on the surface, seem like an unlikely pairing, but once you trace their connective roots, their ongoing collaborative efforts make perfect sense.

Unless you're tapped into both brands' movements, you may have missed their first outing, which saw the iconic DW-6900 receive a yellow-faced update to deliver the perfect timepiece for the Wu-Tang lovers of the world.

For their second outing, in celebration of Wu-Tang's 30th anniversary and on the precipice of hip-hop's half-century, the duo tap in for round two, once again setting sights on the undying DW-6900.

This time around, the watch takes on a more subtle update, maintaining a mostly black construction with touches of yellow providing a slick contrast that draws attention to the watch's face and strap, where the instantly recognizable Wu-Tang Clan logo takes a seat.

Hip-hop memorabilia and watch collectors alike will be pleased to know the piece is already available to shop online – don't sleep.