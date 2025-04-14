Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer

For Spring 2025, Ronnie Fieg’s Kith has brought its distinct touch to one of adidas’ most iconic football silhouettes, the Predator.

The Kith x adidas Predator Mania is drenched in a striking all-red suede upper with translucent detailing; this version strips the boot of its on-pitch aggression and repositions it as an everyday sneaker.

For context, the adidas’ Predator is the boot of legends. Born in 1994, immortalized by the likes of Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham, the Predator Mania of the early 2000s was football’s equivalent of the Air Jordan 1.

Those fold-over tongues are part of football’s visual history.

The legend around these boots is so big that adidas is recreating them as everyday sneakers with increasing regularity.

From the Boost-cushioned Predator Tango to the nostalgia-soaked Predator Mania and freestyle-inspired Predator 24 League Low, these drops pay homage to the boot's cultural legacy while keeping it firmly in step with modern sneaker culture.

The Kith x adidas Predator Mania, releasing spring 2025, aren’t made for muddy Sunday League runs.