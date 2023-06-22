Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Givenchy SS24 Trades Frills for a Bounty of Tailoring

in StyleWords By Sam Cole

As another day of Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, Matthew M. Williams kicks open the doors on Givenchy SS24, trading frills and a heavy abundance of silver hardware for a bounty of tailoring, offering his most mature take on the luxury house yet.

Working with the weight of Givenchy's heritage is no easy feat. A heavy burden to bear, with great responsibility and scrutiny. It's a task undertaken by ALYX's Matthew M. Williams for the past three years to varied levels of praise.

Now, with the grand stage of Paris Fashion Week demanding more, he offers his latest Givenchy rendition with SS24.

Where we've come to expect a heavy-handedness from MMW where hardware is concerned, it being a signature of ALYX and his Givenchy collections alike, SS24 feels markedly dialed back, pushing a focus towards clothing that feels more mature, more in line with the house codes of Givenchy.

Unsurprisingly, the palette chosen to bring the collection back to a center point is one made up of white, black, grey, green, and touches of navy, yellow, and pink, ensuring peak wearability for the full arrangement.

Tailoring, in the form of shirting and suits. takes priority throughout, with silhouettes veering away from close cuts in favor of oversized finishes, giving extra proportions to the body.

Likewise, outerwear feels traditional and somewhat weighted due to the toying of lines, giving the rather inoffensive aesthetics some embellishment.

There is, of course, more than suiting elements, with sporting styles given life through outerwear and pants, but these largely feel like small pieces of a larger puzzle.

Perhaps, what some might consider safety, is what Matthew M. Williams' tenure at Givenchy needed; to strip away the punk edge that defines ALYX, effectively grounding SS24 through considered silhouettes.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next Up For the MSCHF Boot? A Crocs Collab

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Tulie Yaito’s Luxurious Forum Hi Matches Her Fly

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Another adidas YEEZY Sneaker Sale Is Coming

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's First Louis Vuitton Collection Gives Credit Where It's Due

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut Was Huge — Let's Break It Down

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shayne Oliver Exits Hood By Air — Here's What's Next For the Designer

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023