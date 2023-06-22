Givenchy SS24 Trades Frills for a Bounty of Tailoring

As another day of Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, Matthew M. Williams kicks open the doors on Givenchy SS24, trading frills and a heavy abundance of silver hardware for a bounty of tailoring, offering his most mature take on the luxury house yet.

Working with the weight of Givenchy's heritage is no easy feat. A heavy burden to bear, with great responsibility and scrutiny. It's a task undertaken by ALYX's Matthew M. Williams for the past three years to varied levels of praise.

Now, with the grand stage of Paris Fashion Week demanding more, he offers his latest Givenchy rendition with SS24.

Where we've come to expect a heavy-handedness from MMW where hardware is concerned, it being a signature of ALYX and his Givenchy collections alike, SS24 feels markedly dialed back, pushing a focus towards clothing that feels more mature, more in line with the house codes of Givenchy.

Unsurprisingly, the palette chosen to bring the collection back to a center point is one made up of white, black, grey, green, and touches of navy, yellow, and pink, ensuring peak wearability for the full arrangement.

Tailoring, in the form of shirting and suits. takes priority throughout, with silhouettes veering away from close cuts in favor of oversized finishes, giving extra proportions to the body.

Likewise, outerwear feels traditional and somewhat weighted due to the toying of lines, giving the rather inoffensive aesthetics some embellishment.

There is, of course, more than suiting elements, with sporting styles given life through outerwear and pants, but these largely feel like small pieces of a larger puzzle.

Perhaps, what some might consider safety, is what Matthew M. Williams' tenure at Givenchy needed; to strip away the punk edge that defines ALYX, effectively grounding SS24 through considered silhouettes.