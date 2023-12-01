Matthew Williams Is Departing Givenchy

Matthew Williams and Givenchy are parting ways according to reports, news that would end the pair's three-year partnership.

Sources close to WWD go on to say that Williams, who became Givenchy creative director for menwear and womenswear in June 2020, will show his final pre-Fall 2024 collections prior to his departure which will be effective from January 1, 2024.

News of Williams’ apparent Givenchy exit comes mere weeks after the American designer announced a lucrative investment partnership between his signature brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and businessman Adrian Cheng.

The deal is said to include the opening of new 1017 ALYX 9SM locations, as well as fresh avenues for the brand, namely jewlery and accessories.

If Williams' Givenchy departure is made official, one would presume that the 38-year-old is doing so to be able to shift his focus entirely to the future of 1017 ALYX 9SM – one which will include the release of its latest collaborative Nike Air Force 1.

Though the news of Williams' exit only broke on December 1, Givenchy is already apparently in the early stages of finding his successor, according to the same report.