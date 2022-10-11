Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Marisa Meltzer's Glossier Tell-All Is Set to Shake Up Beauty

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Beauty's biggest tell-all is coming. Marisa Meltzer, writer and frequent New York Times contributor, is set to publish a book chronicling the evolution of Glossier, from scrappy start-up to billion-dollar brand.

Glossy: Ambition, Beauty and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier charts the company's course, beginning with Weiss' blog, Into The Gloss, which served as a launching pad for what would become the most influential beauty brand of the 2010s. The book will include insight from employees, company watch dogs, investors, and Weiss herself, who stepped down as Glossier's CEO in May.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As Glossy delves into the company's stunning success, it's almost certain that Meltzer will also broach the criticism Glossier garnered in recent years: for allegedly mistreating retail workers, for failing to expand distribution, and for shifting focus from its core offerings — makeup and skincare — to merchandise such as hoodies and bags.

According to a recent interview, Meltzer will draw parallels between Glossier and WeWork, the co-working giant founded by corporate conman Adam Neumann. While Weiss is no Neumann, comparisons can certainly be made between the rapid rise and subsequent unraveling of both entrepreneurs' empires.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"She’s always really known who she is and who she wants to be in a way that I and probably most people do not know,” Meltzer said of Weiss. "I am fascinated by Emily and that kind of person that is so compelled, and where that ambition comes from and what it means to them, and how the rest of us interact with it."

Meltzer previously authored This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World — And MeGirl Power: The Nineties Revolution in Music, and How Sassy Changed My Life, the inside story of Jane Pratt's feminist teen magazine.

Glossy is slated to release in summer 2023.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Carhartt WIP x HerrensaunaLogo Long Sleeve White Black Cypress
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteShared Pleasure Hat Cream
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Last Resort ABWorld Mug White
$20.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island Tech'd Out a Shreddable New Balance Skate Shoe
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Is Officially a Flawlessly Glossed-Up All-Star Now
  • The Winter Boot That Started It All Is Back
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now