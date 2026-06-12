Stone Island’s Spin on New Balance’s Tech Sneaker Is Fit For Combat

Stone Island and New Balance is a partnership that always felt both inevitable and long overdue. From the start, the chemistry was obvious, and the appeal hasn’t been lost in translation.

Unsurprisingly, the sneakers are worth the hype. Particularly, the Stone Island X New Balance ABZORB 1890.

At first glance, this resembles a typical New Balance dad shoe; sturdy, moody, techy, and just chunky enough to catch your eye. But what actually stands out is the way both brands lean into their roots without feeling stuck in the past.

This isn’t just about logos or limited runs. It’s about two cult favorites who’ve built their reputations on substance, Stone Island, the king of technical fabrics and understated flex; New Balance, the champion of comfort and effortless cool.

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Their ABZORB 1890 is a reminder that collaborations can mean more than just a mash-up of aesthetics. It feels considered, not contrived. What really matters here isn’t just another sneaker, but the kind of shared vision that comes from knowing what your brand’s story is.

The Stone Island ABZORB 1890 is available for $250 on New Balance's website.

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