Name a better duo than adidas and flipped tongues? Wales Bonner, you will always be famous.

Well, to be fair, this fold-over method has been a part of soccer sneaker culture for a while now, and adidas' ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator, a modern ode to the fútbol sneakers of yore, is paying homage to this sporty lore.

A collaboration with atmos, the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator, which was first released in 1989, sits on a chunky base, a functional outlier within the world of famously flat soccer sneakers. This is basically the anti-Samba. Now, to be clear, this isn't just an aesthetic design choice.

adidas' innovative Torsion technology allows the heel and forefoot to move independently, which is great for aiding natural foot movement.

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This isn't the only standout trait possessed by the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator. It also has reflective paneling, which gives the sporty shoe some added night-proof panache.

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The real star of the show, though, is the fold-over tongue, which was initially designed to keep laces covered on the pitch. Nowadays, though, this design choice is more for stylistic flair than anything else.

Still, the fold-over lands as an especially nice choice for the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator sneaker since the shoe will be unveiled for the first time at the 2026 FIFA North-China America World Cup in Mexico.

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