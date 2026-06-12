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adidas' Apex Sneaker Is a Glowing Predator

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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Name a better duo than adidas and flipped tongues? Wales Bonner, you will always be famous.

Well, to be fair, this fold-over method has been a part of soccer sneaker culture for a while now, and adidas' ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator, a modern ode to the fútbol sneakers of yore, is paying homage to this sporty lore.

shop adidas here

A collaboration with atmos, the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator, which was first released in 1989, sits on a chunky base, a functional outlier within the world of famously flat soccer sneakers. This is basically the anti-Samba. Now, to be clear, this isn't just an aesthetic design choice.

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adidas' innovative Torsion technology allows the heel and forefoot to move independently, which is great for aiding natural foot movement.

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This isn't the only standout trait possessed by the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator. It also has reflective paneling, which gives the sporty shoe some added night-proof panache.

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The real star of the show, though, is the fold-over tongue, which was initially designed to keep laces covered on the pitch. Nowadays, though, this design choice is more for stylistic flair than anything else. 

Still, the fold-over lands as an especially nice choice for the ZX 8000 G-SNK Predator sneaker since the shoe will be unveiled for the first time at the 2026 FIFA North-China America World Cup in Mexico. 

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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