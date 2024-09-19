Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
With New Fragrances, Glossier Moves Beyond 'You'

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Nearly a year after we reported on signs that Glossier is working to expand its fragrance line, it appears the beauty behemoth is indeed gearing up to launch new scents.

That's scents, plural: A new report by Puck News says the brand has a total of three new perfumes in the pipeline.

Glossier's first and only fragrance, You, launched back in 2017. A barely-there floral musk formulated by Frank Voelkl, the fragrance quickly became one of the brand's best-selling products (Voelkl is also the perfumer behind Le Labo's similarly viral Santal 33).

According to Puck's beauty correspondent Rachel Strugatz, Glossier is currently developing a second scent — and has two others up its sleeve.

Last October, the company quietly posted openings for two fragrance-specific roles: Senior Manager, Fragrance Product Development and Brand and Product Marketing Manager - Fragrance.

While the openings certainly suggested that Glossier was doubling down on fragrance, the brand declined to confirm whether it planned to expand its olfactive offerings. "How exciting that a job listing is commanding so much attention?!" a representative told Highsnobiety.

Now, it seems our hunch was right.

Strugratz notes that these new, fragrant rumblings come as Glossier is in "deep" talks with LVMH regarding a potential acquisition.

You is Glossier's singular eau de parfum, but it's not the only fragrance the brand offers. Its line of body care products is scented with Orange Blossom Neroli, and its deodorant is available in Sandstone, an olfactory option introduced last year.

It's possible that Glossier will adapt Orange Blossom Neroli and Sandstone as perfume sprays. That said, introducing a line of entirely new scents would help further cement its spot in fragrance, a category that is booming (according to Strugatz, it's a "massive" growth driver for LVMH).

The timing is right, too — Glossier's approachable yet aspirational fragrance pricing will make a new spritz a no-brainer stocking stuffer as the holiday season approaches.

