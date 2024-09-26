Glossier's New 'You' Fragrances Are Even Better Than the Original

Just a week after rumblings on Glossier's reported plans to launch new fragrances shook the beauty-sphere, the brand has officially revealed two new scents: Glossier You Doux and Glossier You Rêve.

The news confirms a Puck News report, published earlier this month, that Glossier was planning to launch two perfumes at once (and perhaps has a third up its sleeve).

Last October, Highsnobiety also reported on Glossier's quiet search to fill two fragrance-specific roles, suggesting that the company was expanding its olfactive offerings.

Now, it's official: we have confirmation that Glossier is, indeed, expanding its fragrance portfolio. The two new scents, launching on October 3, are twists on its first (and until now, singular) scent, Glossier You.

Both build on the musky, amber-y base of Glossier You with new notes — and in our opinion, they're even better than the original.

Glossier You Doux (doux is the French word for "sweet") adds touches of powdery violet, creamy palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh while Glossier You Rêve (rêve translates to "dream") is a gourmand take on the original scent — notes of buttercream, plum, and almond give it a subtly candied, fruity feel (no, it's not too sweet).

Both perfumes come courtesy of Frank Voelkl, the perfumer behind the brand's OG You, which has remained one of the brand's best-selling products since its launch in 2017.

According to Puck News beauty correspondent Rachel Strugatz, Glossier is currently exploring a sale to LVMH, home to several wildly successful fragrance franchises. According to Strugatz, the category is a "massive" growth driver for the conglomerate.

With its buzzy new launch, Glossier is likely looking to cement its position in fragrance — and enjoy a spike in sales — as it explores exit options.