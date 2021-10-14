Unleash Your Inner Fell Raiser with Salomon x GR10K

Brand: Gr10k x Salomon

Model: Fell Raiser Mid

Release Date: Available now

Price: £150 (approx. $205)

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: The high frequency of rain (straight up flooding, in many cases) throughout the summer got me thinking – maybe the rise in unpredictable weather systems is a sign that high-performance wear is, or should be, far more than a trend. Maybe, just maybe, we should be zipping up our GORE-TEX jackets and lacing up trial-meets-street sneakers more often.

I, for one, hate getting wet toes, which is where Salomon's performance sneakers come in clutch. For its latest collaborative effort – following team-ups with and wander, Palace, and the upcoming CDG collection – the French outdoor experts tap fellow specialists in function, Gr10k.

A low-key Italian fashion brand best known for its technical design approach, Gr10k has been enlisted to bring its knowledge of practical fabrics and garment technology to Salomon's footwear game.

The end result of the pair's tinkering and exploration is a mid-top sneaker boot style, informally known as the “Ter-rain-Vore.”

Officially dubbed the Fell Raiser Mid, the silhouette boasts lightweight-ness, ultra-tough grip, all-terrain flexibility, and a fast-drying construction. In essence, the shoe takes everything that is great about Salomon's Fellraiser running shoe and pairs it with all of the technical upgrades needed to make this a performance beast.

The Fell Raiser Mid has something distinctly militaristic about it. From the overall shape to the speed lacing system and marble fragment and construction-site debris-inspired colorway. While these are definitely a slick update to the Salomon arsenal, I can't help but wish they came in black, too.

