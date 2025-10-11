Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

So, a college, rock band, and sportswear giant walk into a bar...

And thus Nike's trippiest Air Max 90 sneaker was born. Because what else can come from such a meetup besides a dream blunt rotation?

Shop Nike

But yes, Nike, the University of Oregon Ducks, and Grateful Dead have cooked up a super colorful Air Max sneaker marrying school pride with the psychedelic band energy. The resulting sneaker is a trip.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It arrives with tie-dye paneling and rainbow-colored stitching on the upper, complemented by fuzzy, lightning-bolt-style Swooshes that nod to the Grateful Dead's Nike SB Dunk collaboration.

The collaborative Air Max also features the Ducks' signature green and yellow colors, as also seen on those hybrid Air Maxes and other classic sneakers redesigned in their honor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike, of course, provides the canvas that is the iconic Air Max 90. Although more eclectic than ever, the classic Air Max model retains its most of its traditional plush details, including the Air unit in the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Grateful Dead x Oregon Ducks x Nike Air Max 90 sneaker is expected to drop at the perfect time, too. According to sneaker leakers, the shoes are set to release on Nike's website on October 24, which coincides with homecoming weekend.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

University of Oregon really has it all. It boasts notable alums, including WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who also has her own Nike shoe. Now, it's kicking off homecoming season with Grateful Dead and Nike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What a time to be a Duck.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Absurdly Hairy Nike Air Max Is a Velvet Skunk
  • One Nike Air Max's Greatest Design Is Another Air Max's Fresh 'Fit
  • Nike Literally Leveled up Its Stupidly Comfortable Air Max Sneaker
  • How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock
  • Saucony's Classic Dad Shoe Is an Incredibly Dapper Brogue Stepper Now
  • The Classy Leather Chuck Taylor With Tough Skin (& Soles)
  • Dummy Thicc Nike Air Maxes for Aliens
  • A Nutty New Balance Dad Shoe So Good, You Can Almost Taste It
  • A Twisted Experiment From the Modern Inventor of Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now