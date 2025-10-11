Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock

So, a college, rock band, and sportswear giant walk into a bar...

And thus Nike's trippiest Air Max 90 sneaker was born. Because what else can come from such a meetup besides a dream blunt rotation?

But yes, Nike, the University of Oregon Ducks, and Grateful Dead have cooked up a super colorful Air Max sneaker marrying school pride with the psychedelic band energy. The resulting sneaker is a trip.

It arrives with tie-dye paneling and rainbow-colored stitching on the upper, complemented by fuzzy, lightning-bolt-style Swooshes that nod to the Grateful Dead's Nike SB Dunk collaboration.

The collaborative Air Max also features the Ducks' signature green and yellow colors, as also seen on those hybrid Air Maxes and other classic sneakers redesigned in their honor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike, of course, provides the canvas that is the iconic Air Max 90. Although more eclectic than ever, the classic Air Max model retains its most of its traditional plush details, including the Air unit in the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Grateful Dead x Oregon Ducks x Nike Air Max 90 sneaker is expected to drop at the perfect time, too. According to sneaker leakers, the shoes are set to release on Nike's website on October 24, which coincides with homecoming weekend.

University of Oregon really has it all. It boasts notable alums, including WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who also has her own Nike shoe. Now, it's kicking off homecoming season with Grateful Dead and Nike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What a time to be a Duck.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty