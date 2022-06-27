Gorgeous, Gorgeous Dogs Wear Gucci

Calling all good boys and bad bitches! Gucci just released a collection of pet clothing and accessories encompassing everything from $460 poop bag holders to $7,500 beds.

For the most pampered pooch, consider a carrier made of "GG"-monogrammed canvas or a porcelain water dish, painted with Gucci's iconic horsebit insignia.

Not your pet's style? There's also an array of leather collars, leashes, and harnesses, all outfitted with gold hardware. In apparel, try a plaid coat completed with zippered pockets or a wool sweater printed with strawberries. For "everyday" wear, there are even cotton polos shrunk to dog and cat-appropriate sizes.

Gucci didn't cut any corners with this one — the collection also includes accoutrements including feeding mats, leather cases for AirTags (commonly used as pet-tracking devices), and bistro-style bowl covers to keep Fido's food warm.

The business of canine couture has exploded in the past few years. In 2019, SSENSE began stocking designer pet-wear from brands including Thom Browne, which launched animal-friendly apparel in 2016. To bolster the category, the luxury e-tailer also enlists designers — past examples include Collina Strada and Ashley Williams — to create exclusive pet collections from season-to-season.

Other luxury brands that have dipped their toe into doggy duds: Prada, Miu Miu, CELINE, Sunnei, and Moschino.

According to WWD, the global market for pet product (excluding food) is projected to hit $36.89 billion by 2025, thanks in part to an increased willingness among Millennial consumers to spend big on their pets. And as an increasing number of companies boast pet-friendly offices, the pressure for dog owners to keep up with the Joneses is more acute than ever.

When it comes to our beloved pets, nothing is too much — everyone dog owner I know (myself included) would give their right arm for the happiness of Fido. And while my dog might not understand the difference between SHEIN and Saint Laurent, I'm happily serve myself on MUJI plates while my pooch dines off of Gucci porcelain.