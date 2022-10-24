Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You're a Wizard, Fossil

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Fossil
There's no retreat quite like escaping into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. After all, Christmas is approaching, and we all know that you're not a true Brit if you don't indulge in a movie marathon of the full series during the festive period. Fossil's clearly getting into the mood with the arrival of its new wizard-themed watch and jewelry collection.

The Harry Potter franchise has been at the forefront of the news in the UK in the past weeks, as Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubius Hagrid throughout each of the main series of films, sadly passed away aged 72. His passing rocked the franchise's fandom particularly hard, given the character's guardian role; friendly, loving, and loyal persona.

For people across the world, but particularly in the UK, the Harry Potter franchise is beloved by a devoted fanbase, and as such, several brands look to encapsulate the magic of the franchise and its larger-than-life characters through collaborations.

Inspired by the adventures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Hogwarts, and the wider wizarding world, the collection sees Fossil's watches undergo a series of striking makeovers.

All in all, the collection includes five watches. The first four are individually themed to each of Hogwarts houses, Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The fifth of the collection is a marriage of all four, encapsulated in a gold case.

Launching online globally on October 27, the full collection, which also includes a series of gold necklaces and earrings, further bolsters everything that the world's wizards, witches, and Muggles need to live a truly magical life.

