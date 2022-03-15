Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Expelliarmus! CASETiFY Enters the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Written by Sam Cole in Design
CASETiFY
Expelliarmus! For CASETiFY's next trick, it's diving phone-first into the wizarding world of Harry Potter for an exclusive collection of tech accessories. 

A British Harry Potter fan? Guilty. At this point, I'm inclined to accept that it's culturally ingrained in us. Along with pronunciations of water, Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Gordon Ramsey, and Love Island (unfortunately), it's one of the few things from our little island that people really get

It's pretty hard to believe that it's been 21 years since the first film, The Philosopher's Stone (or Sorcerer's Stone if you're from the States), hit movie theatres. Despite the misfires and behind-the-scenes drama that came of the ongoing Fantastic Beasts series, the cultural phenomenon that is Harry Potter remains strong. 

CASETiFY is, undoubtedly, collaboration royalty at this point. One of these days, it's going to run out of brands to collaborate with, but that day is not today. Following closely behind its recent Pokémon collection, its Harry Potter drop is stacked high with all of the Hogwarts-themed tech accessories you could dream of. 

As you'd expect, iPhone cases are the foundation of the collection, coming decorated with the Hogwarts house sigils – Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw – as well as a plethora of other in-universe items and iconography. 

Everything from Nintendo Switch carriers, case bracelets, Apple Watch cases, and AirPod cases are covered within the collection. The standout piece, much like in the Pokémon drop, is a 3D AirPod case, made to look like the infamous golden snitch.

Potterheads will get their chance to secure all of the Harry Potter-themed CASETiFY goodies their hearts so desire online from March 31.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
