Styles Is Right! Admiring Harry's Custom Gucci Wardrobe

It's Harry's House, we just live in it. Actually, so does Gucci. Harry Styles is fully absorbed in the double-G lifestyle and his Love on Tour 2022 shows have been as much Gucci runways as they were concerts.

While on tour for his new record, Styles has been living up to the promise of his last name, wearing a series of extremely stylish Gucci looks custom-designed for the singer by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

The vibe is retro and loud AF, with loads of prints, flared trousers, ultra-neon colors, sequins, overalls, and adidas x Gucci goodness, including several collaborative Gazelles in new colorways.

One night, Styles is clad in an ultra-tight heart-printed T-shirt, the next he's got on checkerboard pants that billow out over his adidas x Gucci sneakers.

There's intentionally no singular theme uniting all the outfits besides them all being exquisitely bold and proportionally consistent, with tucked-in T-shirts and cropped jackets shortening Styles' torso as his flowy pants lengthen those famous gams.

Just another wardrobe highlight for the singer, who recently collaborated with Gucci on a capsule collection called "HA HA HA." That's joyous laughter, fyi.

“Observing [Harry's] ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary... I came to understand that the styling of a look is a generator of differences and of powers, as are his reactions to the designs I have created for him, which he has always made his own,” Michele said in a statement when the collection launched in July.

“These reactions restore me with a rush of freedom every time.”

Styles, who's made headlines by wearing Molly Goddard and JW Anderson in recent months, is nothing if not devoted to the big G.

He's appeared in plenty ofGucci campaigns, which is probably how he originally got in touch with Michele.

Over the years, Styles has morphed from floppy-haired pop waif into primo soft boy influencer, which I must assume is at least partially thanks to the Michele touch.

Would we have gotten the progressive politics of Harry's House had it not been for Styles' Gucci makeover? That, I can't say. But we certainly wouldn't be getting these wild tour outfits.