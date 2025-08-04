Havaianas' 3D-Printed Flip-Flops Are Lo-Fi High-Tech (EXCLUSIVE)

There is no shoe simpler than the humble flip-flop. But Havaianas and Zellerfeld's 3D-printed flip-flop is the ultimate marriage of high technology and lo-fi footwear.

Debuting during Copenhagen label opéraSPORT's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation on August 4, the Havaianas x Zellerfeld 3D-printed flip-flop is as wild as it sounds.

Of course, it wouldn't be very Zellerfeld to merely recreate a straightforward flip-flop in 3D-printed form.

The German company considers itself a footwear disrupter and thus its Havaianas partnership presents not a conventional flop but the future of sandals, albeit intended to be worn as easily as any Havaianas original.

Available in five tonal colorways, the Havaianas x Zellerfeld 3D-printed flip-flops don't quite look like anything that came before.

They're modestly chunky, fitted with an anatomical footbed and thickened sole. Most notably, these sandals cover the toes, altering perhaps the most famous element of the flip-flop: its bareness. But such is the nature of evolution.

“At Zellerfeld, we are redefining footwear and how it’s made, imagined, personalized, and brought to life," says Cornelius Schmitt, CEO & Co-Founder, Zellerfeld. "Together with Havaianas, we reengineered a global icon. This partnership proves that when heritage meets innovation, the familiar becomes revolutionary: zero waste, no molds, pure tech, made to order and built for self-expression"

"We’re stepping into the future of design and technology," adds Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, Havaianas Global CMO. "Always celebrating the spirit and style that made us iconic across the globe."

In the midst of designer-led flip-flop frenzy, Havaianas has stood tall as a beacon of common sense.

No need for ultra-expensive flops — you come to Brazil's OG flip-flop maker for a reliably approachable take on a footbed + toe thong.

Not that there isn't any merit behind more artful iterations but anyone aiming to ride the flip-flop wave is likely tapping in via something simple. And simple is Havaianas' specialty.

Havaianas' Zellerfeld flip-flops will be available for on-demand printing on Zellerfeld's website in September, pushing the foot agenda into fall.

