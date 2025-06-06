Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max 1000 is unlike any other Air Max. In fact, it’s unlike pretty much any other Nike sneaker.

Made in Germany by Zellerfeld, the company known to produce 3D-printed sneakers for everyone from Kidsuper to Louis Vuitton, the Air Max 1000 has been crafted with Zellerfeld's signature printing technology. 

Its futuristic fluid design, merging together various textures despite being built purely out of 3D-printed foam, is made possible through Zellerfeld’s cutting-edge technology.

Meanwhile, in the sole, emerges a signature piece of Nike tech: A Nike air bubble, similar in shape to that one found on the Air Max 1 (a shoe first debuted way back in 1987).

When the Air Max 1000 was first revealed in November 2024, Nike presented it in a bold red colorway. It was undeniably striking, though not the most easily wearable. However, as time has gone on, more colorways keep emerging. 

One of those, currently nicknamed “oatmeal” online, is one of the most muted, featuring a toned-down beige-hued body with a contrasting orange Air Max bubble. And if the rumors are true, that is the first of the Air Max 1000 colorways we will be able to buy.

Over half a year since the grand unveiling of the Air Max 1000, we’re still waiting for it to hit shop floors. (Although, in the meantime, Nike has released a different Zellerfeld collaboration.) The “Oatmeal” variation is expected to be released later this summer, according to rumblings online. 

We’ve been waiting patiently, and the time for 3D-printed Air Maxes is (finally) imminent.

