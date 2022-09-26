Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
HEAT’s New Luxury Box Takes Things Up a Level

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture
HEAT
When Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher founded mystery box concept HEAT back in 2019, they did so with a goal to deliver a sustainable innovation to the fashion industry, and feed hungry Gen-Z streetwear obsessives with experimentation.

Three years, 30,000+ boxes, and an LVMH investment later, HEAT is taking things to another level this season, by launching an entirely new mystery box category: CONTEMPORARY.

Officially launched earlier this week, this new-look mystery box will house partner brands from HEAT's extended brand family, with the likes of JW Anderson, Arc’teryx, and Acne Studios, meeting brands like Rick Owens, Nanushka, and Prada.

“We have been doing a lot of behind the scenes work in the first half of this year,” explained Joe Wilkinson, HEAT CEO, ahead of the launch. “We are excited to see everything come to life over the next few months. What's around the corner is going to change the game.”

Up until now, HEAT's main focus has been on sought-after streetwear. Whether its Off-White, Balenciaga, or Palm Angels, the brand's innovative way of playing the fashion game has revitalised an industry that was in danger of going dry, so much so LVMH invested $5 million into it last year.

That being so, HEAT's expansion shouldn't really come as a surprise, especially looking at the track record of recent LVMH spend following substantial investments.

Whatever the case, this is undoubtedly a game changer for a brand who themselves have changed the game, and one that'll be worth keeping an eye on over the next few months indeed. Watch this space.

Tayler Willson
