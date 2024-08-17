UGG's Real-Life Bratz Boots Takes the Brand to New Heights

With the UGG's Fall 2024 lineup in view, I wonder, what will be this year's UGG boot of the season?

Let me turn your attention to the star of UGG FW24: a platform boot that looks straight from the '70s — and a Bratz doll's closet.

UGG's New Heights Platform Xtra stands thigh-high on a hefty base that, well, literally reaches new heights (4.5 inches, to be exact). The boot is then complete with an elongated shaft, taking me back to Y/Project's coveted collab and even those zip-off boots that weirded out the internet.

The UGG boot includes traditional details like the brand's unmistakable chestnut suede uppers and seriously cozy sheepskin lining. However, outside the sky-high platform base, the boots get another stylish update: an all-over patchwork design achieved through asymmetrical twin seams.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Between the UGG boot's platform and varying textures, the New Heights Platform Xtra boot gives me flashbacks to my Bratz doll days. It literally looks like an IRL Bratz doll shoe!

UGG's Fall 2024 collection only gets better (and taller) after the towering "Bratz" boot, which is now available at Nordstrom. The collection also features a platformed Classic Ultra Mini, mid-cut boot, and fluff-filled clogs, all capped with high, chunky bottoms.

UGG

It's a little too early to tell if any of these pieces will be the sought-after UGG boot of the season, but expect UGG's "New Heights" shoes to catch the attention of those looking for an extra boost and coziness (I'm looking at you, Sabrina Carpenter).

UGGs never truly went out of style, as its boots are forever recognized as a cold season staple. But the Y2K renaissance helped cast a new spotlight on the aughts-approved brand. As a result, we saw its classic boot remain on top, and new models, like those low-top platform shoes co-signed by supermodels, became certified seasonal hits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If these UGGs were real, I know Bratz Jade, Cloe, and Yasmin would be just as obsessed.