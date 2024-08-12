New Balance’s Sporty Skate Shoe Takes a Hike

When New Balance Numeric, the Boston-based sportswear label’s skating-specializing line, released its 440v2 sneaker model, the shoe’s sporty paneling meant it appeared like a skateable version of New Balance’s 990 retro running shoe.

However, its latest release, the New Balance 440v2 Trail, shows the sneaker in a new light. This really looks like a skateable version of a hiking shoe.

Skate shoes and hiking boots have one big thing in common: they must be rugged enough to withstand a thrashing. So, when you combine both types of footwear into one model, you’re promised a durable pair of sneakers.

Arriving with ripstop paneling, toggle laces, and New Balance's no-sew FantomFit technology (a skeletally engineered upper providing ultralight support and fit) the new 440v2 silhouette has clearly taken pointers from New Balance’s range of retro trail sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the shape of the 440v2 gives away that this is a skate shoe upgraded with hiking-inspired detailing, its hi-top counterpart does a better job at hiding its skating credentials.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The New Balance Numeric 440 Trail V2 Hi comes in an outdoorsy mix of brown and forest green with metal lace hooks and a padded collar. It looks more closely related to New Balance’s Rainier hiking boot than its Basketball-inspired line of skate shoes.

According to New Balance, both of these shoes are made for those “who want the same look and feel on the trail as on their board,” and are available now from the brand’s online shop (the hi-top pair costs $119.99 while the low-top shape will set you back $109.99).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

New Balance Numeric has already perfected the art of making great skate shoes, now it’s moved onto great skate shoes that also perform as hiking shoes. Best of both worlds!