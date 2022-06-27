Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hed Mayner Turns up the Volume

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
hed-mayner-ss23-collection-runway-show (17)
Hed Mayner
1 / 27

Hed Mayner has a rare mastery of silhouette that few designers could hope to ape. His seasonal collections, perfectly styled by master Samuel Drira, are perpetually one of my personal Fashion Week highlights.

Heck, there's a Hed Mayner shirt hanging next to me right now (shout out Colbo NY).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite Mayner's resilience to conventional delivery schedules — his Spring/Summer 2022 collection was only just delivered to stores in early June, mere weeks before most brands begin delivering Fall/Winer 2022 items — is an amusing contrast to his Fashion Week presence.

The Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner is always punctual in Paris, never not showcasing his perfectly massive menswear that's almost impossible to find if you aren't based in Korea or Japan.

Spring/Summer 2023 makes it especially frustrating that Mayner's garments aren't as accessible as they ought to be, as it takes everything that he does so well and amps it up to 11.

Massive, floor-scraping coats, shoulder-shaping blazers, and billowing trousers (with deceivingly tiny waists!) are all present and accounted for as usual, imagined in Mayner's preferred fabrics: summer wool, crisp cotton poplin, washed denim.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Garments are also as distressed as ever, with Encens cover star Suzi de Givenchy almost entirely shrouded in a pockmarked XXL chore coat and loose-knit sweaters rife with dangling threads.

But there's a delicate edge, too, with crinkle-edged shirts, tunics, and trousers occasionally affected by doily-like cut-outs that demonstrate a softer side to Mayner's theatrical shapes.

Matched by glass earrings and the occasional daring cut-out, Mayner made a compelling argument for the sensitivity in oversized silhouette.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Awake NY and Marshall Turn Up The Volume (Again)
  • Out of Nowhere, Japanese Denim Brand Kapital Hits the Runway
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now