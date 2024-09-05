Jordan’s Skate-y Court Shoe Is Ready for the Runway

Not long after the Jordan Flight Court first started emerging online, with pesky sneaker accounts leaking photos of the unreleased shoe, the low-top model’s first collaboration has been revealed.

WHO DECIDES WAR, a New York-based label founded by Tela D’Amor and Ev Bravado, is putting its own spin on the all-new Jordan model, as per both co-founders' social media accounts.

The two creatives behind WHO DECIDES WAR offered an up-close look at the upcoming Jordan Flight Court sneaker with pictures of all the details they’ve added to the model.

WHO DECIDES WAR specializes in denim with detailed embroidery and distressing, details it's brought over to this Jordan sneaker. On the upper, it sports a worn-down look with spots of jaggedy tonal embroidery scattered around, the type normally used in denim repairs.

When we first saw the Jordan Flight Court, we couldn’t help but notice it had skate shoe vibes. The sneaker has a low-top cut similar to the skate-ready Jordan 4 RM but with a slightly more bulky shape and thick padded collar — features found on all good early-naughts skate shoes.

In short, it looks like a classic basketball sneaker that can withstand a good thrashing at the hands of a skateboard. And, thanks to WHO DECIDES WAR, it already comes partly pre-thrashed.

WHO DECIDES WAR’s founders revealed the sneaker ahead of its presentation at New York Fashion Week on September 7. The brand, which was a semi-finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize 2024, will likely provide a better look at the shoe during its fashion show.

Walking the runway at New York Fashion Week would be some debut for Jordan’s new Flight Court sneaker. Sneakerheads, keep your eyes on the feet of the models at WHO DECIDES WAR’s next fashion show.