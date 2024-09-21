Bottega Veneta's SS25 Show is Both Playful and Precise

Fashion Month is a spectacle on its own, but Bottega Veneta’s shows seem to always garner a reaction.

For its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the label hosted a runway show on Saturday night in Milan.

On each side of the runway sat a star-studded front row, parked on animal beanbag chairs—which will be available for sale on September 22. As if fashion week didn’t feel like a zoo already. Celebrities like A$AP Rocky (obviously), Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner, and even Algerian pro boxer Imane Khelif showed up for the event.

Creative director Matthieu Blazy brought his sophisticated and timeless touch to the collection, with a hint of playfulness captivating the audience the moment the first model stepped out. Bottega Veneta's SS25 collection felt like it took a mesmerizing and modern approach to classic silhouettes.

Models took to the runway in an array of very Bottega-looking pieces. The show started off with oversized suit separates. As the show continued, models strutted in knitwear like dresses with fringe headpieces and sweater vests, before the show took a more casual turn with graphic tees and jeans.

Plaid and a few other busy patterns covered a couple of pieces, but overall the show skewed a bit more solid. Sequin and silk covered the final looks of the show.

And of course, it's not a Bottega Veneta show without the accessories. Models carried an array of bags, from classic woven leather the label is best known for, to plastic sacks.

It's hard to pick a favorite from this show, but I know one thing for sure: I can't wait to see what A$AP styles first from Bottega's newest collection.