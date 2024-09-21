Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bottega Veneta's SS25 Show is Both Playful and Precise

Written by Tara Larson in Style

Fashion Month is a spectacle on its own, but Bottega Veneta’s shows seem to always garner a reaction.

For its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the label hosted a runway show on Saturday night in Milan.

On each side of the runway sat a star-studded front row, parked on animal beanbag chairs—which will be available for sale on September 22. As if fashion week didn’t feel like a zoo already. Celebrities like A$AP Rocky (obviously), Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner, and even Algerian pro boxer Imane Khelif showed up for the event. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Creative director Matthieu Blazy brought his sophisticated and timeless touch to the collection, with a hint of playfulness captivating the audience the moment the first model stepped out. Bottega Veneta's SS25 collection felt like it took a mesmerizing and modern approach to classic silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Models took to the runway in an array of very Bottega-looking pieces. The show started off with oversized suit separates. As the show continued, models strutted in knitwear like dresses with fringe headpieces and sweater vests, before the show took a more casual turn with graphic tees and jeans. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Plaid and a few other busy patterns covered a couple of pieces, but overall the show skewed a bit more solid. Sequin and silk covered the final looks of the show.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And of course, it's not a Bottega Veneta show without the accessories. Models carried an array of bags, from classic woven leather the label is best known for, to plastic sacks.

It's hard to pick a favorite from this show, but I know one thing for sure: I can't wait to see what A$AP styles first from Bottega's newest collection.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Bottega Veneta PJs, A$AP Rocky Redefines Stupid Suave Sleepwear
    • Style
  • Steph Curry Is On His Best-Dressed Behavior
    • Style
  • An OG Skate Shoe Is Remade, the Bottega Veneta Way
    • Sneakers
  • Supreme Wove Itself Into Bottega Veneta's Bag
    • Style
  • Bottega Veneta's New Sneaker Is Brighter Than the Sun
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Bottega Veneta's SS25 Show is Both Playful and Precise
    • Style
  • Vans Gives Harajuku Style a Pleasantly Punk Spin
    • Sneakers
  • Jae Tips Wants to Collaborate on 15 More Saucony Sneakers (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • All Roads Lead to Joe Jonas for Scotch & Soda’s FW24 Capsule Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Clarks in Tokyo: A Story of Quiet Rebellion
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Brewed Up a Caffeinating New Colorway for Its Low AJ1s
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now