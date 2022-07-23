Wallow in Nature With Helinox & INVINCIBLE

If I had my way, I’d spend my life sitting on packable camp chairs, drinking out of enamel mugs, and sleeping on fold-down camp beds. Alas, these sorts of things “don't go with the aesthetic of our house.”

While I may not spend as much time with portable camping equipment as I would like, I do still have quite a collection; think titanium crockery, a myriad of packable furniture, tarpaulin, and a snazzy 60L coolbox. It’s quite the vibe.

Despite the already probably too large a collection for someone who seldom uses it, I’m always on the hunt for new additions: which is how I came across Helinox’s latest collaboration with INVINCIBLE.

Marking the latter’s fifteenth anniversary, the capsule – which is inspired by the famous Henry Thoreau quote “a sky without clouds is a meadow without flowers, a sea without sails” – sees an array of collaborative takes on Helinox classics like Tactical Chair, Tactical Cot, Tactical Table (M) and storage pocket, Tactical Table with side storage (S), and Cup Holder.

Dressed in a stealthy colorway with pops of green and orange, the collection – which is available via an online raffle now – ranges from $50 to $530.

This link-up is the latest in a long list for Helinox, whose collaborators have included the likes of Carhartt WIP, NEIGHBORHOOD, Bodega, and and wander, this year alone, with Patta, Jordan Brand, and even BTS the year prior.