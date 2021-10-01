Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Legendary HHV Vinyl Weekender Is Live This Weekend

Written by Alek Rose in Selects
HHV
Lockdown inspired many things, but a few hobbies stood out as winners. While some picked up a pair of running shoes and hit the trail, many of us turned our attention to our music setups. Whether you copped a turntable or fished out an old CD player to rediscover some dusty gems, music became even more of a haven than it usually is. Our lockdown musical journey was fuelled by the HHV vinyl weekender.

From hip-hop to rock, jazz, electronic, and everything in between, the HHV vinyl weekender covers all genres and it's ramping up once again. The sale sees the retailer slashing prices on hundreds of records, making it a prime opportunity to restock your collection. Starting with up to 50 percent off, you can secure some serious gems on wax.

The details

What: Up to 80 percent off When: Until October 4, 23:59 CET Code: No code needed, just shop the sale here

