In "Bred," Nike's Oldest Running Shoe Is Extra Legendary

We've seen plenty of "Bred" Jordans over the years. But "Bred" Nike Cortez sneakers? That's a kind of a new one.

A few Nike fans may have designed their own "Bred" Cortez sneakers back when Nike's By You program was called Nike ID (some of them are even currently listed on eBay). However, the latest arrives as a proper in-line "Bred" Cortez sneaker. And admittedly, it looks pretty clean.

The classic black and red color scheme, known simply as "Bred," dominates the crisp leather running shoe, complemented by white accents. It closely follows the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 1 setup, the controversial sneaker that kicked off the Jordan line 40 years ago.

The "Bred" color scheme has gone beyond Jordan sneakers, though. The unmistakable color arrangement has also landed on several Nike classics like the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 90.

The Nike Cortez "Bred" sneakers continue the legacy. The black and red shoes are expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website. Fans can expect them to retail for around the model's usual retail price of $90.

Two Nike legends all wrapped in one sneaker for less than 100 bucks? Now, that's an iconic steal.

