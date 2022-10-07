Everything We Loved About Fashion Month's SS23 Footwear

As if in the blink of an eye, another Fashion Month has breezed past us. From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, these weekly celebrations of our favorite designers' work fill every waking moment with images of grandeur – obtuse accessories, extravagant looks, and viral happenings that will leave you scraping your jaw from the floor. It's fashion, after all, darling.

No Fashion Week, or Month, is complete without a mixed bag of whacky, wild, and downright desirable footwear. Sneaks, boots, heels; SS23 has them all, and we've reflected on our favorites. Let's dig in!

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

"It probably sounds crazy to choose, of all things, humble Vans sneakers as my favorite kicks of Fashion Month but there's something inherently satisfying in how the distressed skate shoes contrasted against Maryam Nassir Zadeh's vision of louche elegance" – Jake Silbert, News Editor

MM6 Maison Margiela

Getty Images / Pietro S. D'Aprano

"MM6 Maison Margiela took Balletcore to the next level with these hot pink pointe shoes. They might not be Tabis, but they’ve got a deliciously square toe topped with a dainty bow." –Alexandra Pauly, Style Writer

Chanel

Chanel

"This dreamy pair of Mary Janes combines two things I love: mesh and sequin. The double C logos on the front ribbon (and also on the back heel) are the perfect finishing touch. Dead!" – YJ Lee, Senior Editor

Prada

Highsnobiety

“For me, Prada’s SS23 collection had the best footwear. It really stood out to me, because each look was paired with the same shoe, albeit different colours and styles, but it created a cohesiveness that is rare to see — especially in a fashion show. Obviously, the pink and black pairs are my favourite, and the chunky heel means they’re actually wearable (and that I’ll definitely be adding a pair to my Spring/Summer rotation)" – Tora Northman, TikTok Manager

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon

MM6 Maison Margiela

"Trail shoes have never been bigger, both figuratively and metaphorically, although MM6’s thigh-high Salomon boots are (probably) the biggest yet. It’s a shoe that verges on making trail running sexy, which I’m all for." – Tayler Wilson, Style Writer

Balenciaga

"Yet again, I find myself falling into the Balenciaga sneaker trap. I don't know if it's the ASICS fan in me clinging onto hyper-chunky remixes of my everyday kicks or what, but I'm into these. As a huge Track 2.0 fan, I genuinely believe this is the brand's best effort since." – Sam Cole, Styler Writer