Junya Watanabe's FW24 New Balance Sneaker Isn't Like the Rest

The New Balance 1906R already looks good in its techy build. But who knew the sneaker would look even better as a loafer? Junya Watanabe did.

On January 19, Junya Watanabe MAN debuted its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week, where the label showed off its mass collaborating skills through partnerships with Levi's, Palace, and New Balance.

For its New Balance collab, Junya Watanabe essentially took the sneaker brand's 1906R sneaker and turned it into a preppy loafer.

Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906R loafer offers the vibes of a penny loafer wrapped in 1906 details. The loafer's traditional strap connects to the 1906R's distinct patent overlays and cushioned sole, all the while a Junya Watanabe MAN badge hits on the tongue.

The collaborative 1906R loafer arrives in Junya Watanabe MAN's signature black color, as seen on the label's previous New Balance collaborations like those Samba-y RC42s and superb 550s. Overall, it makes for a clean take on the Y2K dad shoe gone loafer. Shall we call it a snloafer then?

The New Balance 1906R is having quite the 2024, with collaborations and general releases out the door for the first month of the year (there's even a croc skin pair out there). Now, you mean to tell us that the everywhere New Balance sneaker is getting a formal makeover. It just keeps getting better for the 1906R.

There have been split reactions to Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906R loafer since they hit the runway: some aren't feeling them, others can't wait to cop them when they arrive during the Fall 2024 season.

My thoughts? I just got four words for you: Thank you, Junya Watanabe. Translation: I'm here for the seriously cool 1906R loafer if you couldn't tell.