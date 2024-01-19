Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Junya Watanabe's FW24 New Balance Sneaker Isn't Like the Rest

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The New Balance 1906R already looks good in its techy build. But who knew the sneaker would look even better as a loafer? Junya Watanabe did.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On January 19, Junya Watanabe MAN debuted its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week, where the label showed off its mass collaborating skills through partnerships with Levi's, Palace, and New Balance.

For its New Balance collab, Junya Watanabe essentially took the sneaker brand's 1906R sneaker and turned it into a preppy loafer.

Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906R loafer offers the vibes of a penny loafer wrapped in 1906 details. The loafer's traditional strap connects to the 1906R's distinct patent overlays and cushioned sole, all the while a Junya Watanabe MAN badge hits on the tongue.

The collaborative 1906R loafer arrives in Junya Watanabe MAN's signature black color, as seen on the label's previous New Balance collaborations like those Samba-y RC42s and superb 550s. Overall, it makes for a clean take on the Y2K dad shoe gone loafer. Shall we call it a snloafer then?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance 1906R is having quite the 2024, with collaborations and general releases out the door for the first month of the year (there's even a croc skin pair out there). Now, you mean to tell us that the everywhere New Balance sneaker is getting a formal makeover. It just keeps getting better for the 1906R.

There have been split reactions to Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906R loafer since they hit the runway: some aren't feeling them, others can't wait to cop them when they arrive during the Fall 2024 season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

My thoughts? I just got four words for you: Thank you, Junya Watanabe. Translation: I'm here for the seriously cool 1906R loafer if you couldn't tell.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
1906 NA
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
WRPD Runner
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
URC30EC
New Balance
$130
We Recommend
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • Nike SB x Powerpuff Girls Blossom
    Pretty in Pink: The Best of Pink Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • comme des garcons nike air max fw24
    COMME des GARÇONS Upped Its Nike Air Max Game Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland 6" boot collaboration in wheat leather
    Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Skincare Products
    The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line
    • Beauty
  • junya watanabe new balance 1906R loafer
    Junya Watanabe's FW24 New Balance Sneaker Isn't Like the Rest
    • Sneakers
  • kenzo asisc gel-kayano 20
    KENZO's ASICS Sneaker Is a Wild Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Tom Holland wears a white T-shirt and black pants with black leather shoes
    As Breakup Rumors Swirl, Tom Holland Goes Back to Basics
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023