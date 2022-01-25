Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Welcome to the Himbofication of High Fashion

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Hollywood's recent taste for himbos is infiltrating fashion, and I couldn't be happier.

Typified by Channing Tatum in Magic Mike,  Kronk of The Emperor's New Groove, and essentially every Matthew McConaughey movie, the himbo is, in essence, an air-headed hunk with a heart of gold.

The himbo is kind, ripped, and stupid. He is not desired for his stupidity, though — he is irresistibly attractive because he is beautiful (obviously) and endearingly devoid of the traits inherent in toxically masculine archetypes like the tortured, misunderstood genius (Jesse Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg) and the charming narcissist (Don Draper from Mad Men).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 3

Unlike the Y2K-inflected aesthetic of the new age bimbo, a phenomenon birthed by TikTok, himbos don't have an identifiable "look," aside from washboard abs and a nice smile.

That's where the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear season stepped in.

At LOEWE, Jonathan Anderson presented skin-tight tops printed with man-scaped, shirtless torsos, a kind of high-fashion antidote to the ubiquitous bikini body cover-up.

There were also short-shorts aplenty, sweaters with nipple cut-outs, and belts with giant buckles suggestively advertising "HELLO."

Anderson showed similarly revealing designs under his namesake label, JW Anderson. Among the collection's himbo-iest designs were ultra-cropped sweaters; shiny, belly-button revealing tank tops (advertised on Instagram with the slogan "SEXY"), and one-shouldered mini-dresses.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

GmbH also dabbled in the risqué, pairing thigh-high boots with blazers (sans bottoms).

Y/Project also got in on the action with Jean Paul Gaultier's torso-printed shirts, cut-out tops and slouchy jeans, held up at the waist by garter-like belts.

Though labels have long experimented with body-baring menswear, the full-on himbofication of high fashion traces back to June of 2021. Starting off the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear season with a sizzle, Prada introduced ultra-mini skorts and Fendi debuted crop-tops paired with belly chains.

If our embrace of the himbo is indeed indicative of a collective shift towards softer, less toxic masculinity, then by all means — bring on all the short-shorts, crop-tops and revealing menswear fashion has to offer.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Entire StudiosFluffy Fleece Dune
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stan RayOG Painter Pant Raw Denim
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Future of Fashion? Good Clothes
  • Belts Are Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • At Milan Fashion Week, the Clothes Are Nice. The Sets Are Amazing
  • At Paris Fashion Week, a Golden Age of Footwear
  • Cowboys Versus Aliens Versus Anxiety: Paris Men's In A Nutshell
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now