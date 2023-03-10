HOKA & GORE-TEX Is the Bread & Butter of Sneakers

Brand: HOKA

Model: Tor Ultra Low "GORE-TEX"

Release Date: March 9

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at HOKA and mita

Editor's Notes: In the world of performance sneakers, few are achieved the level of excellence, trust, and recognition at a pace even a fraction of HOKA.

Although calling HOKA a newcomer might be a stretch, the company was founded in 2009, making it younger than many of Nike's flagship Air Max and Air Jordan sneakers.

Despite its 14 years of operation, it feels as if it really burst onto the scene with palpable impact in the last few years, and since then, nothing has been the same.

HOKA

Now considered one of performance footwear's biggest names, it's become an icon in both lifestyle and sport, thanks to its chunky yet understated silhouettes and collaborative alignments.

Within its arsenal, there are many deserving favorites, but the Tor Ultra Low is certainly one of the most favorable, thanks to the lifestyle sports crossover it possesses from an aesthetic standpoint.

HOKA

Low-profiled and dialed-back where detail is concerned, the sneaker is an easy wear that has received a series of slick GORE-TEX-wrapped iterations that have made it a perfect pick for city wear.

Now, touching down as an exclusive release, the GORE-TEX version is remixed with a palette of black and grey, tuned up with the addition of a mint green outsole that snatches attention.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

HOKA Kaha 2 Low GTX $230 Buy at Highsnobiety