HOKA’s Extra Beefy Slip-On Is Too Wavy

Even by HOKA’s larger-than-life standards, its Skyward sneaker is a seriously bulky bit of footwear.

There’s an immense 46.3 mm of plush cushioned foam between your feet and the ground in these oversized HOKA runners. For reference, a regular sneaker like a Nike Air Force 1 only has a stack height of 17.2 mm.

After bouncing on the pavements protected by such an excess of cushioning, you’re going to feel the difference slipping into an everyday casual sneaker. That is where HOKA’s Skyward Laceless sneaker comes in.

This is officially sold as an adaptable slip-on sneaker made for post-run recovery. But really, it’s a perfect shoe for all comfort seekers.

That signature Skyward sole unit is retooled, two layers of HOKA’s super critical foam now squished into its towering frame. On top, the wavy shape of the sole unit is replicated on a stretchy, sock-like upper.

While its trail running shoes continue to have considerable crossover appeal, it is recovery footwear that has really shone from HOKA of late. Literally, when you consider the glittery pair it made with British-Iranian designer Paria Farzaneh.

HOKA’s Ora Primo mule continues to sell out at speed, its orthopaedic slip-ons are undeniably clean, and we’ve even caught a few brands seemingly trying to replicate the genius of HOKA’s chunked-up slip-ons.

The Skyward Laceless is the newest recovery shoe to join the pack, available from HOKA for $175 later this summer. And it's the waviest of the lot.

