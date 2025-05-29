Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Thicc HOKA Clog Gets a Dose of Tasty Summer Texture

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
HOKA
Sporty mules are taking up a lot of space in the sneaker ether, and no one does this specific footwear fusion quite like HOKA.

HOKA's Ora Primo TP builds upon HOKA's existing Ora Primo clog lineage with layered texture and neutral charm.

The shoe's upper and outer are pretty standard for a HOKA mule: Thickened base, insulated upper, basically the white bread of HOKA mules. But things get interesting at the midsole, the proverbial "meat" of the HOKA Ora Primo TP.

The cork-like midsole is nestled in the middle of the shoe, bringing both textural contrast and visual variation.

Juxtaposing the Ora Primo's leather upper with funky materials is a consistent practice for the good folks at HOKA, especially with the help of avant-garde designers like Junya Watanabe, who punked up the originsl Ora Primo with interlinking chains.

Mules are inherently casual, as are most slip-ons, but nice textural touches prop the otherwise simple shoe into luxe territory.

This cross between the casual and elevated is a major shoe sweet spot right now.

Case in point? New Balance's simple suede loafer, Converse's pretty-in-pink ballet sneaker, and Vans' luxe Mary Jane. Then there are also HOKA's non-Ora-related hybrid offerings, like the tassel Speed Loafer or the weather-proof Kaha 2 Frost Moc.

Available online for $78, this slip-on is just another point on the board for HOKA's hybrid shoe dominance.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
