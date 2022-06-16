HUGO, I'd like you to meet my friend MR. BATHING APE

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, HUGO has shaken up its signature styling by bringing the British tailoring-inspired formalwear arm of A Bathing Ape, Mr. Bathing Ape, into the fold for a category-spanning collection – BAPESTAs included!

Despite the frequency at which we're hit with collaborations there are still those that catch you by surprise. The late Virgil Abloh was somewhat of a master at this – Off-White x Nike collections became the norm soon after this first ten-pack, but his impact at Louis Vuitton and industry-crossing collaborations with Maybach? No one could have predicted that.

The same goes for designer and cross-cultural collaborations across the field, but it's the niche team-ups within fashion itself that are often the most intriguing. HUGO x MR. BATHING APE? I for one, can't say I expected that to crop up on my 2022 bingo, yet here we are.

In a mix that, in essence, sees an inspired look at Berlin culture collide with Tokyo's streetwear legacy and British tailoring, the collection serves up top-to-bottom looks that are indicative of both brands' cores.

Best described as bold streetwear, the capsule comprises classic styles such as hoodies, sweatpants, jackets, shorts, and logo T-shirts, while original accessories that are more daring in nature; include a skateboard, caps, socks, and bodywear basics stamped with co-branding.

Perhaps the most attention-grabbing pieces on offer within the extensive line-up are the two-piece shorts and blazer, BAPE camouflage suit and matching pair of BAPESTA Lows. Summer style at its absolute peak.

The limited-edition capsule collection is available to shop now via select BOSS and Saks Fifth Avenue stores.