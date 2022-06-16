Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HUGO, I'd like you to meet my friend MR. BATHING APE

Written by Sam Cole in Style
HUGO
In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, HUGO has shaken up its signature styling by bringing the British tailoring-inspired formalwear arm of A Bathing Ape, Mr. Bathing Ape, into the fold for a category-spanning collection – BAPESTAs included!

Despite the frequency at which we're hit with collaborations there are still those that catch you by surprise. The late Virgil Abloh was somewhat of a master at this – Off-White x Nike collections became the norm soon after this first ten-pack, but his impact at Louis Vuitton and industry-crossing collaborations with Maybach? No one could have predicted that.

The same goes for designer and cross-cultural collaborations across the field, but it's the niche team-ups within fashion itself that are often the most intriguing. HUGO x MR. BATHING APE? I for one, can't say I expected that to crop up on my 2022 bingo, yet here we are.

In a mix that, in essence, sees an inspired look at Berlin culture collide with Tokyo's streetwear legacy and British tailoring, the collection serves up top-to-bottom looks that are indicative of both brands' cores.

Best described as bold streetwear, the capsule comprises classic styles such as hoodies, sweatpants, jackets, shorts, and logo T-shirts, while original accessories that are more daring in nature; include a skateboard, caps, socks, and bodywear basics stamped with co-branding.

Perhaps the most attention-grabbing pieces on offer within the extensive line-up are the two-piece shorts and blazer, BAPE camouflage suit and matching pair of BAPESTA Lows. Summer style at its absolute peak.

The limited-edition capsule collection is available to shop now via select BOSS and Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
