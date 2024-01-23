Sign up to never miss a drop
Why Are Tumblr-Era Celebrity Selfies All Over My Instagram Explore Page?

in Culture By Jake Silbert

It's 2024 but it might as well be 2014. King Kylie has finally returned, the Tumblr aesthetic is ruling TikTok, and Instagram is forcing users to relive the glory days of the celebrity selfie. Get happy! Or fancy. Or rude.

The minutiae of the 2014 aesthetics' return has been broken down at length but the Instagram angle is a new wrinkle. By mid-January 2024, Instagram Explore Pages began filling up with vintage celebrity photos circa mid-10s — we're talking 2016 Selena Gomez and 2017 Tom Holland.

Is this exclusive to the terminally celeb-obsessed? Not really; only a couple folks in the Highsnobiety office were affected but none of them followed or engaged with many celebrities.

Similarly, a handful of Twitter users noticed a similar trend on their own Explore pages, as five-year-old (and older) celebrity pictures began informing their Instagram feeds.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's an inexplicable shift born of Instagram's inscrutable algorithm. It won't show you the things that your friends posted yesterday but it will reshare decade-old Kardashian selfies.

No one will ever know exactly why this happened but you can theorize. And it does follow that as the 2014 Tumblr era is popularized, as the King Kylie era again becomes our era, there's a heightened interest in seeing these old celebrity photos.

Perhaps there are simply enough people returning to these nostalgic old posts that Instagram's algorithm has interpreted this as renewed demand and, thus, the recirculation began. An oroboros of content, The Time Traveler's Wife retold for a contemporary audience.

The 2014 revival has been ongoing for years but today's fixation could, arguably, be traced to Addison Rae's first post of 2024, a selfie rooted in 2014.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's not that hard to get the appeal of celebrity pictures from the past decade or even 2014 culture at large.

With the distance of a decade, everything seems better but especially in our economically jumpy, consistently conspiratorial, and overwhelmingly online times, don't the irony-free pre-Trump days sound so simple, so sweet?

Even the photos from 2016 and 2017 reflect an easier, pre-COVID-19 moment in history.

Filtered photos of Zayn canoodling with Gigi and Khloe Kardashian's regrettable hairdos are tangible representations of past moments infinitely more authentic than today's poised celeb photos.

They're appealing for the same reason why famous people's old tweets are so amusing: it's not just what they're saying, it's that it's a household name saying it.

Well, maybe it's sometimes also what they're saying. Happy 10th anniversary to Kylie's best tweet, BTW.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

These retro celebrity selfies are indicative of a bigger trend and overarching desires.

That they've resurfaced is the closest thing to tangible evidence, besides the 100 million or so views of a TikTok hashtag, that the year is actually 2014, not 2024, which means that 2015 is only 5 months away — let that sink in.

Jake Silbert
Director of News
  • Image on Highsnobiety
