Celebrity Sneaker Moments That Are Shaping Our Footwear Rotation

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.Sponsored Story in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett
The realms of footwear are changing at a breakneck pace, with new models and collaborations launching on almost an hourly basis. We've come to learn that finding the right shoe and how to style it can not only be tricky but also overwhelming.

One of the easiest ways to combat this is to take a deep dive into what culture's fashion leaders are wearing. This can often act as a jumping-off point for wardrobe ideas and offer insight into what is to come in the upcoming seasons.

We have looked at and curated some of our favorite sneaker moments from celebrities over the past few weeks, and with the help of StockX, now you can add some sneakers worthy of your 2024 rotation

Shop our favorite celebrity sneaker moments below.

Nike NOCTA Glide White Chrome

NOCTA is blossomed into one of our favorite collaborative sportswear brands. Drake's DNA is apparent throughout each design, and that has given us a wide range of gems, including the Nike NOCTA Glide. The sneaker pulls from the Nike Zoom Flight 95, incorporating mesh instead of leather and "chrome" bubble details across its chunky midsole. It's a simple but appropriately flashy sneaker that you can pull off with just about anything. And, who hasn't wanted to sit on Chrome at some point, like Three 6 Mafia in the early 2000s? 

Timberland 6" Basic Boot

Timberland is going through another cultural renaissance, and we are totally here for it. A staple in culture for as long as I can remember, the utilitarian boot is loved for its ruggedness, style versatility, and inescapable coolness. Even Pharrell has tapped the boots aesthetic for his latest collection at Louis Vuitton. The 6" Basic Boot is one of elite footwear that you can keep in your rotation for years to come without worrying about falling out of favor with the style gods.

BAPE SK8 Sta

Speaking of Pharrell, along with his partner in crime NIGO, the super creative helped make A Bathing Ape one of history's most important streetwear brands. The BAPE SK8 Sta is another classic that continues to reappear on the feet of culture's most tapped-in. It makes sense too. The SK8 Sta shares style history with some of the most beloved skate shoes in the community. Would I skate in these? Probably not. Would I rock these with a full-zip Bathing Ape hoodie and some jeans? Absolutely.

Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Pony

Wales Bonner has some of the most covetable sneakers in the game right now and that won't be changing anytime soon. The Samba Pony is a statement shoe if I have ever seen one, and it is perfect for those of you trying to stay above the Samba crowd. The sneaker comes in a luxe caramel and dark brown marbled pattern reminiscent of a leopard across its "pony hair upper." Of course, you can expect the sneaker to come with that exaggerated tongue that has gone on to become iconic with the Wales Bonner and Adidas collab.

Bottega Veneta Puddle Ankle Boot

Puddle hopping is definitely a long-standing tradition during the fickle Spring season. Nonetheless, I would not recommend doing that in your new pair of NOCTAs. Coming in a nice Kiwi yellow, the Bottega Veneta rain boot (clog?)is capable of handling even the rainiest of days, especially on those long treks to the office. Even more so, how often can you say you bought something brand new from Bottega Veneta at below retail?

Nike Jordan 4 Retro

The Jordan 4 is one of the more underrated Jordans in the brand's legendary line-up. It's one of those sneakers that are easy to integrate into your wardrobe because of its universal and versatile design and almost unbreakable range of great colorways. You'll be wearing these a lot this Spring, and that is a good thing regardless of what any stingy sneakerhead tries to tell you.

PUMA Speedcat LS

Seeing the Puma Speedcat in the current footwear meta was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are. It does make sense. The Speedcat's streamlined design is appealing, and in its Puma red suede colorway, I can easily see this becoming a daily driver in my Spring wardrobe. Are red statement sneakers making a comeback? Emily Ratajkowski seems to believe so.

Fenty x PUMA Avanti VL

The Avanti VLs are some of the strongest sneakers in the Fenty line-up. The shoe's silhouette fits in perfectly with some of the biggest trends we are seeing in the footwear world at the moment. Additionally, the sneaker's patch leather upper comes in a luxurious black that contrasts beautifully with the off-white suede Puma logo and caramel gum sole. It's a very elevated take on the Avanit VL.

Nike Jordan 1 Retro High OG

These are some of my favorite Jordan 1s in my personal collection. The black and yellow colorway just does something for me and is much easier to style than you think. They can even carry your entire fit if worn correctly. All you need is a white T-shirt, good light denim, and these under your feet, and you have one of the best outfits you can wear all Spring and Summer.

Nike Cortez Basic Leather

Cortez? In all white? Jeremy Allen White? Easy pick. Sure, you could go down the very predictable route of all-white Air Force Ones when hunting for your white sneakers. But, if you truly want to stand out and separate yourself, consider these Nike Cortez Basic Leathers as the prime pick for your feet.

