Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Melanie Martinez, Unlikely #PerfumeTok Star, Made the Wildest Celebrity Scent of 2023

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

2023 was the year the celebrity fragrance made a comeback. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Harry Styles to Beyoncé launched their own scents, reviving a trend that peaked in the early 2000s with Fantasy by Britney Spears, Just Me by Paris Hilton, and Glow by Jennifer Lopez (among many, many others).

It doesn't hurt that the fragrance industry is booming. Perhaps spurred by the state of the sector, too many A-listers to name launched their own perfumes in 2023. There is one release, however, that wins the year in celebrity perfume.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In November, alt-pop star Melanie Martinez released Portals, a perfume that borrows its name from her 2023 album. PORTALS, the album, is a project that sees Martinez's creative alter ego Cry Baby — a character that has evolved over the years — take shape as a four-eyed being with pink skin and a cat-like snout.

It's this creature that inspired the delightfully over-the-top packaging of Portals, the perfume. Or rather, perfumes, plural. Portals is actually a range of four fragrances encased in a foot-tall bust of Cry Baby. The scents — Fiery Passion, Water of Intuition, Air of Clarity, and Earthy Abundance — are bottled in vials that would look at home in a magical apothecary.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The perfumes, formulated with the help of IFF perfumers Natasha Côté, Patty Hidalgo and Laurent Le Guernec, smell just as extra as they look. They're all gourmands, meaning they feature edible-smelling notes: think chocolate, caramel, and strawberry. Martinez's personal favorite is Water of Intuition, a creamy mix of coconut, cocoa, and sandalwood (coincidentally, I gravitate towards this one as well). "I struggle with anxiety and it truly makes me feel at peace," Martinez says of the scent.

There's precedent for Martinez's extravagant perfume launch. Back in 2016, the artist released Cry Baby Perfume Milk, a powdery scent packaged in a nipple-capped baby bottle. The conceptual perfume was ahead of its time — nearly a decade after its initial release, it's gone viral on TikTok.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

"At the time of release no one was making a big deal about it," Martinez tells Highsnobiety. "But I believed in it so much... I knew that fragrance smelled absolutely delicious, and I put so much time and effort into making the packaging really special. I’m happy it’s receiving the attention it deserves now."

The fragrance is no longer in production and, thanks to its recent virality, is reselling online for upwards of $1,000. Sadly, it won't be reissued any time soon: "I’m unable to remake them anymore," Martinez says. "I would if it was possible."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Both Cry Baby Milk Perfume and Portals are the makings of a true fragrance fanatic. "I feel naked if I don't wear perfume," Martinez confirms, naming a few of her favorite scents: Akro Dark, Kyse Perfumes Frangipane al Pistacchio, and Profumo di Firenze Buontalenti. Clearly, she has a penchant for sweet, sugary smells, a preference that's reflected in both of her olfactive releases.

There's a reason Martinez has become an unlikely #PerfumeTok star. She won't slap her name on any old scent — instead, she crafts perfumes that augment her creative storytelling, with packaging and visuals to match. And while some celebrity perfumers suffer from the dreaded sophomore slump, Martinez is hardly a one-spray wonder. Portals has sold out twice, pushing resellers to list the collectible for as much as $7,000.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Shadowturf SFTM
adidas
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Light Insulated Eco-Poly
Highsnobiety HS05
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Cargo Pant
Gramicci
$165
We Recommend
  • best dress shoes
    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • knit sweaters
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes
    • Style
  • marine serre sneaker
    Marine Serre’s New Sneaker Is Made for Moonwalking
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • hailey bieber no pants outfit
    Big Coat, No Pants: It's the Hailey Bieber Way
    • Style
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Kiko Kostadinov "Rathbone/Newman" collection FW23.
    Kiko Kostadinov's New Collection Is Perfectly Abnormal
    • Style
  • powerpuff girls dunks
    The Powerpuff Girls' Dunks Are Made of Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nike
    • Sneakers
  • Fendi's pokemon x fragment design collaboration with a dragonite handbag and dratini pouch
    Suddenly, Fashion Wants to Catch 'em All
    • Style
  • NBA Tunnel Fits
    How NBA Tunnel Fits Pushed Beyond The NBA And Hip-Hop Narrative
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023