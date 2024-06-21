ASICS' Next Killer Dad Shoe is Twisted (Literally)

Another day, another beautiful old dad shoe is revived from the archives of a sportswear giant. And this time, it's ASICS bringing back the Gel Nimbus 10.

The successor of the Gel Nimbus 9, a criminally underrated sneaker, the cushioned running shoe was originally released in 2008. Now, it's back as part of ASICS’ fashion-focused Sportstyle range, however, this isn't the Gel Nimbus 10 as we remember it.

The ASICS Gel Nimbus 10.1 takes the original sneakers upper and merges it together with the sole of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14, another retro running model that’s found popularity among the fashion-conscious.

In all honesty, the final shoe looks very similar to the rest of the running shoes created by ASICS during the naughts (not that that’s a bad thing, ASICS' archives have proven to have many excellent sneakers).

The thick mesh base, silver overlays, and GEL branding at the heel all look very familiar, however, there’s one detail that makes the Gel Nimbus 10.1 stand out: on the front of the shoe, where the laces end and the toe box starts, things get twisted as the paneling veers over to one side and the laces follow suit.

The asymmetric upper was initially a practical design choice, used to accommodate the foot's natural bone structure, but now it gives the old-school running shoe a more experimental aesthetic.

This asymmetric look is something we've seen a lot of recently with sneaker collaborations like Botter x Reebok, PAF x On and Bad Bunny x adidas all appearing to be lopsided. (Could twisted sneakers be the trend of the summer?)

Releasing on July 12 for $160 via the Highsnobiety Shop and select retailers, the Gel Nimbus 10.1 is yet to hit the market, however, it is already being lined up for collaborations.

ASICS is making its presence known at Paris Fashion Week, hosting a myriad of events and a pop-up location presenting its latest collaborations (including upcoming sneakers with Cecilie Bahnsen and Japanese architect Kengo Kuma).

Among the new collaborations teased by ASICS is one with doublet, featuring a limited-edition, custom GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 sneakers. Limited to only 20 pairs, the sneakers are blanketed in cow leather and sprayed by flocky processing.

And the collaborations don't end there. Images of a collaboration with 8on8 have surfaced online ahead of the brand hosting an event in Paris with ASICS to launch its collaborative Gel-Kayano 14 model.

The leaked ASICS x 8on8 Gel Nimbus 10.1 has ASICS-branded bows that extend across the top of the shoe, above the laces — Sandy Liang ain’t the only designer adding bows to sneakers.

Get ready, ASICS is introducing another killer dad shoe to the world.