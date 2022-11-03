Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Giddy Up! Isamaya Ffrench's New Makeup Collection Is a Wild Ride

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

It's off to the rodeo for Isamaya Ffrench, who just dropped a makeup collection inspired by the glamour of the wild west.

Enter: WILD STAR, Ffrench's second release via ISAMAYA, her eponymous beauty line that launched in June. The brand's sophomore drop, dripping in gold and rhinestones, is a sharp pivot from Ffrench's debut collection, a range that mined the latex-laden world of BDSM.

"WILD STAR is a sort of reaction to INDUSTRIAL," Ffrench explained. "As we’re in the first stages of the brand, it’s important to me to show that drops are going to be really different from one another, and that people can expect some kind of surprise and excitement — and that I do not target the same customer every time."

Indeed, WILD STAR is full of surprises. The first is an eyeshadow palette containing vibrant metallics and warm, earthy mattes. The shadows themselves are just as gorgeous as the packaging, embossed with the head of a horse and inset with rhinestones.

ISAMAYA
Next up: a mascara and a highlighter, both topped with a sparkly, horse-shaped cap. Lastly, a trio of lipsticks and lipliners are formulated in creamy chromes spanning the spectrum from cherry red to tawny, gold-flecked brown.

"She is tenacious, feisty, and holds her own," Ffrench said of the collection, listing attributes apparent in a campaign video that sees the makeup artist bash a beer bottle over a rowdy bar-goer's head.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"She knows who she is and she never compromises. She’s completely in tune with her desire to feel glamorous yet powerful. She’s wild at heart."

Yeehaw to that!

Alexandra Pauly
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
