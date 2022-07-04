Homme Plissé Issey Miyake SS23 Is Stressless Acrobatics

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake is designed for ease, for freedom, for fun! As evidenced by the Japanese brand's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, the brand's easy elastic clothing is good for lounging but even better for high-flying acrobatics.

It's interesting how easily Homme Plissé has been adopted internationally in comparison to the other Issey Miyake collections, of which there are many.

To name a few, you have the experimental 132.5 Issey Miyake, Makiko Minagawa's textile-first HaaT, A-POC ABLE Issey Miyake — an extension of the dynamic A Piece of Cloth project that Miyake himself developed with Dai Fujiwara.

Miyake's parent company also oversees A-Net, a subsidiary that oversees brands like the long-running ZUCCa and tac:tac, a personal fav.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But none of those have experienced the widespread popularity of Miyake's Homme Plissé (menswear), Pleats Please (womenswear), or Bao Bao (bags and accessories).

I've noticed that Homme Plissé is particularly popular with folks who're into fashion enough to know about the line but aren't particularly keen on diving deeper into Miyake or his contemporaries, which makes sense.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With its relatively affordable easy-care garments and pull-on cuts, Homme Plissé is the perfect brand for building a uniform.

"Flowers and Vases," Homme Plissé Issey Miyake's Spring/Summer 2023 collection plays to the effortlessness that its fans expect, with all of the stressless fun you'd expect.

Blurry green placeholder comoli 1 / 24

Showcased both on tumbling dancers and conventional models alike, Homme Plissé's new offering brings back the perma-pleated jackets, shirts, trousers, and accessories that make the line so accessible for so many, with loads of semi-relaxed cuts to reiterate that sense of ease.

New knits, bags, and patterned layering pieces reiterate the textural intrigue of the other garments and mirror the usefulness — they never wrinkle, always spring back into their usual shape, and maximize breathability in summer. What more could you want?