Is Supreme's Next Store in Fake Supreme's Old Home?

Supreme is now rumored to open yet another storefront. The new spot location, you may ask? Well, Shanghai, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Supreme diehards may chuckle at reports of a Supreme Shanghai, especially if they were around for the whole Supreme Italia fiasco.

Supreme Italia was essentially a knockoff Supreme brand founded by an Italian father and son, Michele and Marcello Di Pierro. Supreme Italia not only got away with legally selling Supreme reps, but the brand got as far as a legit Samsung collaboration (that got scrapped) and erecting physical stores, including a storefront in — you guessed it — Shanghai.

The real Supreme and Supreme Italia naturally entered a years-long legal battle, ending with Supreme successfully securing its trademark in China in 2020.

And what happened to Supreme Italia? Well, the "Fake Supreme" — as Supreme fanatics called it — closed its stores following Supreme's trademark win. On the other hand, Supreme Italia's founders were served with jail time and had to pay VF Corp over $10 million worth of damages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the end of the saga, Supreme continued business with the launch of an official store...in Milan, Italy. Oh, the pettiness of it all.

Fast forward to today, Supreme continues to expand its hyped reach. Following buzzy Chicago and Seoul store openings, the streetwear giant is now supposedly creating a new (and real) Shanghai retail space.

Like previous Supreme store launches, fans are likely in for some exclusive pieces for the opening event. While there are no early looks yet, some Supreme Box Logo hoodies and tees will reportedly be up for grabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As of December 2023, Supreme's Shanghai store was still in the construction stages, per reports. But it's being said that Supreme will open its doors sometime during the Spring or Summer of 2024.

For the Supreme diehards located outside of China, I'd start booking those plane tickets now, if I were you.