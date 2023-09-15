J Balvin’s Sunset 3s Are on the Horizon

At long last, J Balvin's Jordan 3 collaboration is finally ready to release — well, the "Sunset" pairs, at least.

In May, whispers swirled regarding J Balvin's latest Jordan shoe, followed up with first looks courtesy of the Columbian musician himself at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

J Balvin's Jordan 3 "Sunset" sees a Coconut Milk hue primarily take over the leather upper, with a colorful fadeaway dressing the heel in Medellín sunset-inspired gradients ranging from bright yellow (day) to a dark purple (night).

J Balvin's previous Jordan 2 collab followed a similar concept, going for a primarily solid blue look offset by a cloudy sky pattern on the heel. Meanwhile, the musician's Jordan 1s just went full-blown rainbow.

Whether borrowing every color from the wheel or a simple, dreamy sunset on the heel, J Balvin's collaboration thus far have been quite colorful, to the say the least. Not even the nearly-stealthy 3s were safe from a splash of artist's bold color treatment.

But anyways, back to Sunset 3s. Pops of yellow add some glow to the upper, brightening up the eyelets and seams on the vintage-looking shoe.

While the Jordan 3's traditional and very iconic elephant print wraps the shoe in suede, Nike branding and J Balvin's lightning-struck smiley motif close out the shoe with a collaborative sign-off on the heel.

Collaborative apparel accompanies J Balvin's Jordan 3 shoe, including gradient and solid-colored tees, hoodies, woven jackets, trousers, and leather vests.

Originally rumored to release on September 2, J Balvin's Air Jordan 3 "Sunset" is now scheduled to arrive on September 23 on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers. And though it's named "Sunset, " the shoe will drop while the sun is high in the sky at 10 AM.

Now, how about those "Rio" 3s next?