Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

J Balvin’s Sunset 3s Are on the Horizon

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

At long last, J Balvin's Jordan 3 collaboration is finally ready to release — well, the "Sunset" pairs, at least.

In May, whispers swirled regarding J Balvin's latest Jordan shoe, followed up with first looks courtesy of the Columbian musician himself at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

J Balvin's Jordan 3 "Sunset" sees a Coconut Milk hue primarily take over the leather upper, with a colorful fadeaway dressing the heel in Medellín sunset-inspired gradients ranging from bright yellow (day) to a dark purple (night).

J Balvin's previous Jordan 2 collab followed a similar concept, going for a primarily solid blue look offset by a cloudy sky pattern on the heel. Meanwhile, the musician's Jordan 1s just went full-blown rainbow.

Whether borrowing every color from the wheel or a simple, dreamy sunset on the heel, J Balvin's collaboration thus far have been quite colorful, to the say the least. Not even the nearly-stealthy 3s were safe from a splash of artist's bold color treatment.

But anyways, back to Sunset 3s. Pops of yellow add some glow to the upper, brightening up the eyelets and seams on the vintage-looking shoe.

While the Jordan 3's traditional and very iconic elephant print wraps the shoe in suede, Nike branding and J Balvin's lightning-struck smiley motif close out the shoe with a collaborative sign-off on the heel.

Collaborative apparel accompanies J Balvin's Jordan 3 shoe, including gradient and solid-colored tees, hoodies, woven jackets, trousers, and leather vests.

Originally rumored to release on September 2, J Balvin's Air Jordan 3 "Sunset" is now scheduled to arrive on September 23 on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers. And though it's named "Sunset, " the shoe will drop while the sun is high in the sky at 10 AM.

Now, how about those "Rio" 3s next?

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    J Balvin's Dropping His Air Jordan Collabs in Numerical Order
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • kanye bianca outfit
    Fashion Week = New Kanye & Bianca Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Neu York Ends With A Refreshing Moment From White Claw x TOMBOGO
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • j balvin jordan 3 sunset
    J Balvin’s Sunset 3s Are on the Horizon
    • Sneakers
  • A look at the Dr Martens x Marc Jacobs collaboration
    It’s Not a Phase: Dr. Martens & Marc Jacobs’ Latest Collab Is Grungier Than Ever
    • Footwear
  • Ceeze / Reebok / Mortal Kombat 1
    'Mortal Kombat 1' Hasn't Dropped & It Already Has Its Own Custom Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • nike bacon dunks
    Who Wants Bacon Dunks???
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023