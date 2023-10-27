Sign up to never miss a drop
Looks Like A Ma Maniére & Jordan Have 2024 Sneaker Plans

Morgan Smith

Missed out on A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3s? Well, 2024 may be your second chance. Stay with me. I'll explain.

James Whitner's brand is reportedly revisiting the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 4 again in the new year. To be clear, this is not a restock — the brands whipped up brand-new colorways, per rumors.

Sadly, we don't have any early looks to enjoy. But apparently, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 scheme consists of Summit White, Burgundy Crush, Deep Pewter, and Muslin. On the other hand, the Jordan 4 includes moments of Phantom, Metallic Pewter, Violet Ore, Light Iron Ore, Muslin, and Burgundy Crush.

In other words, expect A Ma Maniére's usual, although tasteful, palette of off-whites, burgundy, and some greys offered in fresh colorblocking. Perhaps we'll see the previous colorways flipped. Who knows?

Regarding a release date, A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4 is rumored to drop sometime during the Fall 2024 season. There's no solid date, but we reached out to A Ma Maniére for comment.

The pairs would be arriving in perfect timing, nonetheless. The aforementioned colors alone sound quite autumn-worthy.

A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 collab essentially kicked off the beautiful friendship between Whitner's label and the Jordan Brand in 2021, presenting a nostalgic take on a classic model complete with premium finishes.

The collaborative 3s were undoubtedly the shoe of 2021, landing high on folks' wishlists during its release year. Even Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel copped a pair.

The A Ma Maniére x Jordan 3 would set the tone for the brand's Jordan sneakers to come, which followed similar beautiful schemes and luxury touches, all wrapped up in meaningful narratives.

After the "Airness" 1s and Jordan 2s, A Ma Maniere released its violet Jordan 4 collab, switching things up with its release while staying true to A Ma Maniére's socially aware foundation.

It's a long wait to A Ma Maniére's new Jordan 3s and 4s (if rumors are correct). But in the meantime, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5s should be arriving any day now following buildup all year long. Finally.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

