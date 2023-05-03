Sign up to never miss a drop
J Balvin Is Keeping His Air Jordan Collabs in Numerical Order

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

Given the cultural relevance and history of Jordan Brand, it's no surprise that it's amassed one of the most extensive celebrity line-ups of any other sneaker brand on the market. With its presence in music ever deepening, J Balvin looks set to tee up his third Air Jordan offering.

Throughout its history, Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line's footing in hip-hop has held just as much weight as in basketball. Countless references to the line's flagship numerical silhouettes are littered throughout the discographies of artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Drake.

Naturally, this accumulated in hip-hop artists receiving collaborative Jordans of their own, most notably Drake's OVO and Travis Scott, the latter of which has built a line-up that boasts the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 4, and 6.

Having delivered countless artist-imaged iterations of the brand's leading sneakers, Nike and Jordan Brand turned their attention to some of the music industry's leading talents outside of hip-hop, ushering in a new roster of stars that includes Billie Eilish and J Balvin.

Despite being a relatively new addition to the Jordan family, J Balvin has always built a two-strong arsenal of colorful looks that holds no shortage of flair.

Striding through the line-up in numerical order, J Balvin's collaborative offering looks set to introduce an AJ3, following last year's AJ2 and 2021's AJ1.

Although aesthetic details concerning the upcoming pair remain a mystery, they're expected to touch down on September 2 in full family sizing alongside an apparel capsule.

Judging by previous pairs, we should expect something that utilizes a full spectrum of color that'll leave necks snapping.

