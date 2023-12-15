The "White Cement Reimagined" Jordan 3s Are Back (Sort Of)

Remember the "White Cement Reimagined" Jordan 3s from earlier this year? Fast forward to December, and the buzzy pairs are now available at Ross.

Months after its release, the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" is making noise again on X (formerly Twitter). Recently, accounts shared photos of the sneakers at the discount department store and a new reduced price tag of $84.99. The pairs retailed for $210.

The Reimagined Jordans looked as nice as they did months ago, baring that familiar clean white slate, vintage details, iconic grey elephant print, and red hints. The only difference is the Nike Air badge's new friends: a Ross tag and security fob.

The White Cement Reimagined 3s were a pretty big drop this year, ranking high on a few sneakerheads' top sneakers of 2023 lists. Hailing from the Reimagined line, the sneaker was but another moment of a classic Jordan revisited with new features (in the AJ3's case, it received some deliberate yellowing).

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is rumored to release in 2024 — not as part of the "Reimagined" series again but as a regular retro, or re-release. But only time will tell with that hearsay.

Nike shoes showing up at Ross isn't uncommon. Often, discounted spots like Ross and TJ Maxx will come in possession of big-name brands' products — mostly stuff that the labels overproduced, overbought, already on sale, or just moving slowly.

White Cement Reimagined 3s shared by X users were mostly bigger sizes. So, I'm assuming those pairs probably weren't moving much following the release.

The Jordan 3s kind of brings back up the topic regarding Jordan's reimagined classics. The Reimagined Royal 1s still linger at Nike, alongside those Satin Bred 1s. (though the latter isn't apart of the "Reimagined" collection, it still applies).

It's got me wondering if sneakerheads just aren't into the remixes (many often point out how they'd prefer the original when product shots come out). Though, the White Cement is a little different, coming as one of the more of the better Reimagined takes with subtle tweaks.

But if you're in the market for Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" and you're about a size ten and up, you may be able to catch them for less at your local Ross. Some people even found CLOT corked-up Dunks and Travis Scott x Nike clothes, too.

Ross' slogan ain't "dress for less" for nothing.