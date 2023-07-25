Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

J Balvin Made Another Jordan 3, Apparently

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

J Balvin's anticipated Jordan 3 collaboration isn't even out yet, and there are already talks of another one on the way.

According to murmurs, J Balvin whipped up another Jordan 3 sneaker, which is expected to follow the "Medellín Sunset" pairs slated to drop this September.

J Balvin's next Jordan 3 is rumored to be an homage to his son Rio, whom he welcomed into the world with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in 2021. The little one is but two years old and has a Jordan sneaker in his honor. What a flex.

Currently, there aren't any images of J Balvin's Rio 3s. No official Nike pics. No leaks. Just vibes.

So, we'll have to patiently wait for better looks at the scheme and the shoe's details — which we suspect are pretty good, given his track record of glow-in-the-dark shoes and psychedelic Jordan 1s.

However, mock-ups suggest the Rio 3s may contrast the Medellín Sunset 3s, given its color palette of black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss. But of course, we won't know until we see the shoes in-hand or on J Balvin's feet.

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" is reportedly eyeing a Summer 2024 release, so it's a stretch before the shoe sees the light of day (potentially).

No worries, though. The Medellín Sunset 3s are around the corner, and let's hope in-hand looks at the following pairs aren't too far off.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023