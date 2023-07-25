J Balvin Made Another Jordan 3, Apparently

J Balvin's anticipated Jordan 3 collaboration isn't even out yet, and there are already talks of another one on the way.

According to murmurs, J Balvin whipped up another Jordan 3 sneaker, which is expected to follow the "Medellín Sunset" pairs slated to drop this September.

J Balvin's next Jordan 3 is rumored to be an homage to his son Rio, whom he welcomed into the world with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in 2021. The little one is but two years old and has a Jordan sneaker in his honor. What a flex.

Currently, there aren't any images of J Balvin's Rio 3s. No official Nike pics. No leaks. Just vibes.

So, we'll have to patiently wait for better looks at the scheme and the shoe's details — which we suspect are pretty good, given his track record of glow-in-the-dark shoes and psychedelic Jordan 1s.

However, mock-ups suggest the Rio 3s may contrast the Medellín Sunset 3s, given its color palette of black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss. But of course, we won't know until we see the shoes in-hand or on J Balvin's feet.

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" is reportedly eyeing a Summer 2024 release, so it's a stretch before the shoe sees the light of day (potentially).

No worries, though. The Medellín Sunset 3s are around the corner, and let's hope in-hand looks at the following pairs aren't too far off.