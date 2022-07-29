Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In a Short Shirt, Jaden Smith Sets a High Bar

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

At the premiere of Louis Vuitton's latest exhibit on July 28, celebrities hit the red carpet wearing exactly what you'd expect LV ambassadors to wear. Monogrammed jackets, bags, sneakers, yep yep. Thank god for Jaden Smith, who came specifically to shut shit down.

Sure, Smith dressed up. But in doing so, he upended the deluge of same-y luxury outfits.

Smith wore a women's Louis Vuitton floral trucker jacket by Nicolas Ghesquière, washed-out LV jeans, his own monogrammed trunk, and because Jaden's a New Balance lifer, an old pair of Aimé Leon Dore's 550s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff
1 / 2

Smith has been a Ghesquière muse for a while now. As Louis Vuitton's first male womenswear ambassador, Smith has been demonstrating the house's major crossover appeal beyond outside of Virgil Abloh's expansive body of work.

As for the 550s, that's a new one.

Smith is usually spotted wearing an iteration of his ultra-chunky New Balance Vision Racer sneaker but can't say I'm shocked to see him flexing ALD's ultra-popular collab in its place.

That specific grey colorway is so popular that it even informed the recent ALD 650s.

“200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION,” which is why the celebs were out, is hosted on Rodeo Drive, where Louis Vuitton recently opened a new menswear store.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The store is separate from the exhibit, though, which is instead housed inside the 468 North Rodeo Drive space that LV often uses for its exhibits.

Louis Vuitton
1 / 22

Having already taken France and Singapore, "200 TRUNKS" is open to the Angelenos through the "200 TRUNKS" website, where interested visitors can acquire a ticket to peruse the show.

It does indeed offer 200 unique remixes of the LV trunk by a vast array of creatives, which includes NIGO, BTS, architect Peter Marino, and toy company LEGO.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But it's hard to get too excited about anything beyond Smith's tiny top and hype sneakers, which set a high bar that the rest of the attendees couldn't quite clear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a wild time for the Smiths right now, actually. The day after Jaden took the red carpet, Will made a public apology to Chris Rock over the infamous slap heard 'round the world.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But, for Jaden, that's neither here nor there.

On July 28, all that mattered to the 24-year-old was pulling up to this LV event with style to spare.

Smith once told Highsnobiety that he considers himself a “vibe generator” and I'd say that might even be an understatement.

Especially with an otherwise tame red carpet, good vibes are cool but the importance of an electrifying outfit cannot be overstated.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • From New Balance to Mizuno, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From New Balance to Nike, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • En Route: "The Afters" with LaQuan Smith & BMW
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now