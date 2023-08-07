Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jake Paul Beat Nate Diaz Wearing Custom Travis Scott AJ1 Phantoms

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Jake Paul defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight boxing fight on August 5 wearing a custom-designed outfit by LA-based tinkerer, The Surgeon.

Paul won via unanimous decision inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center in front of a sell-out 20,000-strong crowd and continued to prove wrong those who still doubt his fighting capabilities.

A win looked to be on the cards early doors for Paul who hurt Diaz with a strong blow in the first round and floored him in the fifth, although the 38-year-old former UFC star managed to withstand the Paul barrage and take the bout the entire ten rounds to force the decision.

While most of the evening's heat was saved for outside the arena (it was 96°F!), Paul's ring walk certainly shared the limelight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer wore a $100,000 one-of-one head to toe outfit that drew on his admiration of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack drops as well as his love for black and white combinations.

On foot, The Surgeon, real name Dominic Ciambrone, took Travis Scott’s AJ1 Phantom Low and repurposed it into a fight-ready shoe. An ultra-luxe lightweight "garment suede" mudguard, heel, and sides were added, alongside the iconic Swoosh and premium nubuck quarter sections on the upper.

Even away from the sneakers Paul was packing a punch. The jacket he wore was made from 9oz vintage washed canvas and adorned with custom embroidered patches said to reflect pivotal moments in his life and career. The shorts, which had "PAUL" emblazoned around the waistline, were made using an old Jordan Brand x Travis Scott tee.

What you wear doesn't win a fight, of course. Although as the old saying goes: you look good, you feel good; you feel good, you play good. So clearly thanks to The Surgeon, Paul was feeling spectacular on both counts.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jake Paul Beat Nate Diaz Wearing Custom Travis Scott AJ1 Phantoms

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These Days, Luxury Sneakers Are So Full of Themselves (Literally)

    Sneakers
  • vilebrequin archive main image

    St. Tropez, Sun & Motorsport: The Story of a Revolutionary Swimwear Label

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Vilebrequin x Highsnobiety's Made For Soaking Up The Sun

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    After 10 Years, Craig Green Is Working at His Own Pace

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dr. Martens, Saint Laurent & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023