Jake Paul Beat Nate Diaz Wearing Custom Travis Scott AJ1 Phantoms

Jake Paul defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight boxing fight on August 5 wearing a custom-designed outfit by LA-based tinkerer, The Surgeon.

Paul won via unanimous decision inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center in front of a sell-out 20,000-strong crowd and continued to prove wrong those who still doubt his fighting capabilities.

A win looked to be on the cards early doors for Paul who hurt Diaz with a strong blow in the first round and floored him in the fifth, although the 38-year-old former UFC star managed to withstand the Paul barrage and take the bout the entire ten rounds to force the decision.

While most of the evening's heat was saved for outside the arena (it was 96°F!), Paul's ring walk certainly shared the limelight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer wore a $100,000 one-of-one head to toe outfit that drew on his admiration of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack drops as well as his love for black and white combinations.

@adsterphotos

On foot, The Surgeon, real name Dominic Ciambrone, took Travis Scott’s AJ1 Phantom Low and repurposed it into a fight-ready shoe. An ultra-luxe lightweight "garment suede" mudguard, heel, and sides were added, alongside the iconic Swoosh and premium nubuck quarter sections on the upper.

Even away from the sneakers Paul was packing a punch. The jacket he wore was made from 9oz vintage washed canvas and adorned with custom embroidered patches said to reflect pivotal moments in his life and career. The shorts, which had "PAUL" emblazoned around the waistline, were made using an old Jordan Brand x Travis Scott tee.

What you wear doesn't win a fight, of course. Although as the old saying goes: you look good, you feel good; you feel good, you play good. So clearly thanks to The Surgeon, Paul was feeling spectacular on both counts.