New Balance's Retro Sneaker Became a Head-Turning Hiker

Mita Sneakers, a boutique store in Japan, has a long history with the New Balance 580. In fact, if it wasn’t for Mita Sneakers, the chunky retro model probably wouldn’t be on shop shelves around the world today.

Before the sneaker market had fallen into a state of collaboration saturation, Mita Sneakers and local label Real MadHECTIC propelled the 580 to Japanese streetwear stardom with their collaboration back in 1999 (for more information on this storied history, it is something we have previously explored).

Since then, the store has continued to honor its history by bringing out new takes on the 580 and its latest version sees the clunky sneaker masterfully turned into a techy outdoor-ready shoe.

New Balance 1 / 5

Coming together with the Japanese sneaker-care brand MARQUEEPLAYER, making it a three-part collaboration, these 580s are upgraded to withstand adverse weather conditions.

The mixed-material, paneled upper (typically offered in leather and suede) has been replaced with technical mesh, a patterned main panel, and a glow-in-the-dark paint splatter effect — all of which create a busy final design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Making sure it has the performance to back up its techy looks, GORE-TEX technology provides weather-proofing, a Vibram sole takes care of traction in tricky conditions, and toggle laces replace fiddly regular laces.

Releasing on May 25 via New Balance Japan, the Mita Sneakers x MARQUEEPLAYER x New Balance MT580 is just the latest example of the model presenting its utilitarian side. At the start of this year, it partly inspired Snow Peak and NB’s wild snow boots and its previous exploits using GORE-TEX have impressed.

New Balance 1 / 6

However, out of all the previous function-focused 580 releases, these might be the boldest yet. The glow-in-the-dark paint splatters and patterned upper are bound to turn heads on the trails.