Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Retro Sneaker Became a Head-Turning Hiker

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Mita Sneakers, a boutique store in Japan, has a long history with the New Balance 580. In fact, if it wasn’t for Mita Sneakers, the chunky retro model probably wouldn’t be on shop shelves around the world today. 

Before the sneaker market had fallen into a state of collaboration saturation, Mita Sneakers and local label Real MadHECTIC propelled the 580 to Japanese streetwear stardom with their collaboration back in 1999 (for more information on this storied history, it is something we have previously explored).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since then, the store has continued to honor its history by bringing out new takes on the 580 and its latest version sees the clunky sneaker masterfully turned into a techy outdoor-ready shoe. 

New Balance
1 / 5

Coming together with the Japanese sneaker-care brand MARQUEEPLAYER, making it a three-part collaboration, these 580s are upgraded to withstand adverse weather conditions.

The mixed-material, paneled upper (typically offered in leather and suede) has been replaced with technical mesh, a patterned main panel, and a glow-in-the-dark paint splatter effect — all of which create a busy final design. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Making sure it has the performance to back up its techy looks, GORE-TEX technology provides weather-proofing, a Vibram sole takes care of traction in tricky conditions, and toggle laces replace fiddly regular laces. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Releasing on May 25 via New Balance Japan, the Mita Sneakers x MARQUEEPLAYER x New Balance MT580 is just the latest example of the model presenting its utilitarian side. At the start of this year, it partly inspired Snow Peak and NB’s wild snow boots and its previous exploits using GORE-TEX have impressed. 

New Balance
1 / 6

However, out of all the previous function-focused 580 releases, these might be the boldest yet. The glow-in-the-dark paint splatters and patterned upper are bound to turn heads on the trails.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RFC Orb Pink
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Painfully Sleek New Balance Sneaker Reheating Retro Runner Nachos
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • This Gorgeously Retro New Balance “Dunk” Comes From a Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now