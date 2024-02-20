Sign up to never miss a drop
Take a Hike: 11 Boots For Going Off Road

in Style

If you've ever blazed a trail, flip-flopped, or prepared a slackpack, you'll know that footwear is highly important. Picking which shoes you wear is never a decision to be taken lightly, but when your shoes will be maneuvering over bare rocks and uneven terrain, you really need to make sure you've got the right kicks for the job.

Complete with thick, treaded sole units and technical fabrics, we've taken a look for some of the finest hiking boots around from classic outdoor labels as well as fashion-focused brands.

As technical attire continues to play a key role in fashion’s stylistic discourse, some of the best hiking boots have come from surprising sources in recent seasons. You've got upstart brands such as ROA, who sit in the space between fashion and functional hiking gear, as well as established high-fashion houses giving the classic outdoor brands a run for their money.

We've taken a look through them all and curated a list of our favorite hiking boots below. They might not all be ready for scaling a mountain in, but you’ll look damn good doing whatever you do in them.

Shop the Best Hiking Boots for 2024 Below

Aries x ROA Andreas nubuck hiking boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Andreas Nubuck Hiking Boots

$619

Aries x ROA

Buy at Matches

Aries upgraded ROA's signature hiking boots to include reflective taping, 3mm accents, and laces made from Aries’ signature flecked climbing cord. The two-piece footwear capsule includes the black boot above along with something a little more wild.

Diemme x Throwing Fits Roccia Basso

Image on Highsnobiety

Roccia Basso Hiking Boots

$460

Diemme

Buy at Mr Porter

The boys over at the Throwing Fits podcast come through with yet another collaboration, this time working with the Italian performance footwear label Diemme. Based on heritage hiking styles, these shoes include durable, water-resistant rubber rands and lug soles for traction.

Salomon Quest 4D GTX Advanced

Image on Highsnobiety

Quest 4D GTX Advanced

$275

Salomon

Buy at Highsnobiety

Out of Salomon's many GORE-TEX, waterproof shoes, the Quest 4D sits high up in the rankings for its ruggedness. The shoe comes with rubber toe caps for protection, a grippy Contagrip rubber outsole, and full weatherproofing.

Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image on Highsnobiety

ACG Torre Mid Hiking Boots

$150

Nike ACG

Buy at Mr Porter

Nike's outdoor-focused ACG subline has been regularly dipping into its archives. This waterproof hiking boot is based on a design it first released in 1995, redesigned for extra functionality while retaining the signature details of the original.

Moncler Peka Trek Hiking Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Peka Trek Hiking Boots

$960

Moncler

Buy at ssense

While it might be a luxury boot, Moncler's Peka model is equipped to withstand tough terrains. The shoe is made in Italy with a water-repellent, nubuck leather upper and grippy Vibram rubber tread.

HOKA Tor Ultra Hi

Image on Highsnobiety

Tor Ultra Hi

$265

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety

HOKA might have unintentionally infiltrated fashion but it isn't going to stop creating tough shoes for outdoor exploration. The Tor Ultra is its signature hiking boot with GORE-TEX bootie construction, a Vibram Megarip outsole, and HOKA’s Active Foot Frame to help enhance overall stability.

UGG Shasta Leather Hiking Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Shasta Leather Hiking Boots

$450

UGG

Buy at Luisaviaroma

The big, beefy, rugged relative of the UGG Classic boot, the Shasta is made to be high-performance. These waterproof boots can withstand temperatures of as low as -32°C, making them perfect for winters in the mountains.

New Balance URAINOG Brown

Image on Highsnobiety

URAINOG

$185

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

New Balance’s iconic trail boot, the Rainier, is back in color schemes and material executions that draw from the brand’s 1980s archives. The shoe comes upgraded with contemporary tech such as a lightweight EVA bottom and Vibram outsole.

Norse Projects Taupe Hiking Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Hiking Boots

$203

Norse Projects

Buy at ssense

In recent years, Norse Projects' footwear line has expanded to offer a selection to rival most outdoor brands. These boots include a high-volume Vibram outsole and all the features of a classic hiking boot.

Rossignol Brown 1907 Chamonix Leather Hiking Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

1907 Chamonix Leather Hiking Boots

$450

Rossignol

Buy at Browns

With over 100 years of experience in crafting gear for alpine skiers and snowboarders, Rossignol knows a thing or two about how to craft products for tough environments. These leather boots are waterproof and insulated for cold, wet conditions while the rugged rubber outsoles are focused on providing traction.

Loro Piana Laax Hiking Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Laax Hiking Boots

$2595

Loro Piana

Buy at Mr Porter

Loro Piana's hiking boots are too luxurious to tread around a muddy hiking trail in. The shoes arrive with a textured calf leather upper alongside baby cashmere collars and linings.

